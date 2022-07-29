UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1MexcoEngy
|43.00
|9.00
|18.60
|+9.22
|+
|98.3
|2GranTierrag
|11
|2.15
|.76
|1.34
|+.58
|+
|76.1
|3Envela
|17
|7.90
|3.51
|6.65
|+2.58
|+
|63.4
|4CheniereEngy
|150.61
|100.13
|149.58
|+48.16
|+
|47.5
|5Innsuites
|4.64
|1.98
|2.99
|+.81
|+
|37.2
|6RileyExplor
|83
|36.00
|19.00
|26.48
|+7.16
|+
|37.1
|7EvolutionPet
|12
|8.17
|4.81
|6.75
|+1.70
|+
|33.7
|8ImperOilg
|17
|57.89
|36.19
|47.98
|+11.88
|+
|32.9
|9CoreMolding
|26
|11.51
|7.96
|10.86
|+2.35
|+
|27.6
|10ProtalixBio
|2.00
|.70
|1.06
|+.23
|+
|27.4
|11UraniumEng
|6.60
|2.34
|4.20
|+.85
|+
|25.4
|12RingEnergy
|12
|5.09
|2.19
|2.81
|+.53
|+
|23.2
|13NexGenEng
|5.66
|3.67
|5.37
|+1.00
|+
|22.9
|14ArenaGpHln
|15.40
|7.50
|10.41
|+1.91
|+
|22.5
|15AdamsRsc
|9
|39.89
|27.40
|34.00
|+6.19
|+
|22.3
|16Tellurian
|6.54
|2.23
|3.72
|+.64
|+
|20.8
|17Globalstar
|1.54
|.90
|1.40
|+.24
|+
|20.7
|18SupDrillPdts
|29
|1.84
|.65
|.88
|+.15
|+
|20.7
|19LGLGroup
|85
|14.43
|9.51
|13.63
|+2.23
|+
|19.6
|20CheniereEnLP
|23
|61.91
|40.20
|50.46
|+8.22
|+
|19.5
|21Pedevco
|2.44
|1.00
|1.26
|+.20
|+
|18.9
|22NERealty
|3
|85.00
|66.13
|80.00
|+12.20
|+
|18.0
|23FTEngyInco
|17.00
|13.62
|16.10
|+2.28
|+
|16.5
|24IvanhoeEln
|9.57
|7.01
|9.20
|+1.19
|+
|14.9
|25GoldResource
|15
|2.63
|1.50
|1.76
|+.20
|+
|12.8
|26BitNileHlpfD
|18.13
|15.00
|18.00
|+2.00
|+
|12.5
|27SolitarioExp
|.98
|.42
|.56
|+.06
|+
|12.0
|28GrupoSimec
|36.27
|22.97
|30.10
|+3.10
|+
|11.5
|29BattalionOil
|23.33
|7.42
|10.59
|+.79
|+
|8.1
|30ChiRivet
|27
|31.00
|25.11
|28.00
|+1.73
|+
|6.6
|31BirksGroup
|5.99
|4.29
|5.09
|+.24
|+
|4.9
|32NtlHlthcare
|8
|75.35
|61.98
|71.03
|+3.09
|+
|4.5
|33SeabrdCp
|10
|4394.25
|3535.57
|4060.64+125.63
|+
|3.2
|34FriedmanInds
|5
|12.00
|6.93
|9.64
|+.26
|+
|2.8
|35GabelGlUtilpf
|54.35
|46.00
|48.93
|+.63
|+
|1.3
|36CompxIntl
|18
|24.00
|19.65
|22.75
|+.28
|+
|1.2
|37FTSIntl
|26.68
|25.00
|26.51
|+.26
|+
|1.0
|38BarHarbor
|11
|31.95
|24.00
|28.97
|+.04
|+
|.1
|39AustinGoldn
|29.00
|1.55
|1.73
|40GeniusGrpn
|34.98
|3.45
|3.90
|41ITTechPckrs
|3
|5.12
|.86
|.98
|42IdahoStrRsn
|12.48
|6.01
|6.94
|43AltisourceAsst
|1
|19.33
|8.65
|17.88
|—
|.02
|—
|.1
|44BluerckResid
|27.00
|25.51
|26.27
|—
|.12
|—
|.5
|45GeeGroupInc
|.65
|.47
|.57
|—
|.00
|—
|.5
|46RadiantLogis
|9
|7.77
|5.66
|7.25
|—
|.04
|—
|.5
|47iShLiqdtybt
|50.42
|49.93
|50.08
|—
|.31
|—
|.6
|48AmShared
|34
|2.56
|2.08
|2.35
|—
|.02
|—
|.8
|49BluerckRespfD
|25.60
|24.85
|25.02
|—
|.22
|—
|.9
|50BluerkRespfC
|25.63
|24.91
|25.09
|—
|.26
|—
|1.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1vjAerocentry
|1
|63.80
|.91
|1.07
|—58.63
|—
|98.2
|2LairdSuper
|14.79
|1.80
|2.00
|—11.04
|—
|84.7
|3PowerREIT
|12
|81.99
|11.04
|15.44
|—53.45
|—
|77.6
|4Renovacor
|8.66
|1.34
|1.80
|—
|5.90
|—
|76.6
|5WincIncn
|8.66
|1.25
|1.29
|—
|3.96
|—
|75.4
|6MyomoInc
|8.79
|1.61
|1.69
|—
|5.16
|—
|75.3
|7BitNileHld
|1
|1.43
|.23
|.31
|—
|.88
|—
|74.1
|8AmpioPharm
|.65
|.14
|.15
|—
|.42
|—
|73.3
|9AlexcoResg
|2.09
|.36
|.51
|—
|1.23
|—
|70.6
|10ZedgeIncn
|6
|9.39
|2.43
|2.76
|—
|5.74
|—
|67.5
|11Stereotaxis
|7.22
|1.72
|2.09
|—
|4.11
|—
|66.3
|12Trio-Tech
|20
|13.49
|4.13
|4.89
|—
|8.54
|—
|63.6
|13AsensusSrg
|1.22
|.35
|.44
|—
|.67
|—
|60.4
|14TrilogyMetl
|1.70
|.61
|.66
|—
|.99
|—
|60.2
|15TakungArt
|4.88
|1.55
|1.67
|—
|2.38
|—
|58.8
|16iBio
|.61
|.22
|.23
|—
|.32
|—
|58.3
|17DecisPtSyst
|12.98
|3.34
|4.88
|—
|6.46
|—
|57.0
|18SierraMetl
|4
|1.84
|.57
|.59
|—
|.77
|—
|56.3
|19GrtPanSigrs
|3.79
|.82
|.96
|—
|1.23
|—
|56.2
|20ChinaPhrmH
|.53
|.19
|.21
|—
|.27
|—
|56.1
|21cbdMDInc
|1.30
|.36
|.48
|—
|.60
|—
|55.6
|22ImpacMtg
|1.35
|.47
|.51
|—
|.60
|—
|54.1
|23MilestoneSci
|2.20
|.75
|.95
|—
|1.11
|—
|54.0
|24PartsiD
|1.70
|.91
|1.14
|—
|1.30
|—
|53.3
|25BiomXun
|4.60
|1.34
|1.65
|—
|1.85
|—
|52.9
|26MarygoldCos
|5.15
|.97
|1.60
|—
|1.79
|—
|52.8
|27ComstockM
|2.12
|.55
|.61
|—
|.68
|—
|52.7
|28FrshVineWn
|9.75
|1.44
|2.45
|—
|2.65
|—
|52.0
|29GrtPanSilvg
|.38
|.09
|.11
|—
|.11
|—
|51.6
|30NanoViricid
|3.93
|1.04
|1.82
|—
|1.90
|—
|51.1
|31Polished.com
|2.61
|1.05
|1.18
|—
|1.22
|—
|50.8
|32Sifco
|7.95
|3.08
|3.20
|—
|3.30
|—
|50.8
|33BlonderTLab
|.93
|.28
|.31
|—
|.29
|—
|48.3
|34UniqueFabr
|2
|2.27
|.96
|1.04
|—
|.92
|—
|46.9
|35Cel-Sci
|7.73
|2.49
|3.83
|—
|3.27
|—
|46.1
|36PalatinTech
|.55
|.26
|.28
|—
|.24
|—
|45.9
|37IndiaGlCap
|1.16
|.42
|.53
|—
|.45
|—
|45.9
|38TasekoM
|7
|2.41
|.89
|1.11
|—
|.94
|—
|45.9
|39NewGoldg
|4
|2.02
|.67
|.82
|—
|.68
|—
|45.5
|40TimberPhrm
|.41
|.20
|.21
|—
|.17
|—
|44.7
|41BiomX
|2.14
|.60
|.90
|—
|.70
|—
|43.9
|42TrinityPlace
|2.13
|.95
|1.05
|—
|.79
|—
|42.9
|43WestwatRs
|2.54
|1.00
|1.23
|—
|.92
|—
|42.8
|44InfuSystem
|17.54
|6.78
|9.77
|—
|7.26
|—
|42.6
|45OceanPwr
|1.89
|.50
|.87
|—
|.61
|—
|40.9
|46NewConceptEn
|6.25
|1.38
|1.41
|—
|.97
|—
|40.8
|47NavideaBio
|1.27
|.56
|.60
|—
|.40
|—
|40.1
|48FlexibleSolu
|9
|4.50
|2.06
|2.34
|—
|1.56
|—
|40.0
|49GalianoGld
|2
|.80
|.36
|.42
|—
|.28
|—
|39.6
|50Cohen&Co
|1
|17.97
|9.01
|9.15
|—
|5.66
|—
|38.2
|—————————
