Top Hospitals in Florida for Cancer 2022-2023

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is a cancer facility…

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is a cancer facility and teaching hospital in Tampa, Florida. U.S. News nationally ranked it for cancer as an adult specialty hospital in the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. It is highly performing in surgery for colon, lung, ovaries and prostate cancers. Outcome and experience scores for 30-day survival and home discharge are excellent, and the relative volume of high-risk patients is very high.

The use of advanced technologies for cancer treatment earned an excellent rating. The facility is recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center and is Foundation for Accreditation of Cellular Technologies (FACT)-accredited for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

Mayo-Clinic Jacksonville

Mayo-Clinic Jacksonville is a general medical, surgical and teaching hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Part of the Mayo Clinic Health System, it scored high performing for cancer care, with excellence in 30-day survival, discharge directly to home, patient experience, nurse staffing, utilization of advanced technologies and patient services.

It’s also high performing in procedures, including colon cancer and lung cancer surgery. It’s recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital and accredited by FACT for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital is a general medical and surgical facility in Tampa, Florida. It serves as a teaching hospital for students at the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine. The U.S. News ranking includes Tampa General Hospital Children’s Medical Center.

The adult cancer center offers a range of specialty programs, including colorectal, gynecological, brain and spinal cord, otolaryngology, hematology and liver oncology. The hospital is high performing for cancer, specifically colon and lung cancer surgeries. Ratings for 30-day survival and discharging patients to home are excellent. The hospital offers an excellent range of advanced technologies, including precision radiation therapy. Patient services and nurse staffing were rated excellent; the hospital is a Nurse Magnet Hospital.

AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Orlando is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Orlando, Florida. U.S. News nationally ranked this hospital for cancer as an adult specialty facility in the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. It is high performing in surgeries for colon, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. It received an excellent score in 30-day survival and discharging patients to home.

Patient volume was rated very high, and both patient experience and nurse staffing were above average. More nursing care per patient is tied to better outcomes and patient experience. This community hospital is a referral hospital for Central Florida and beyond.. Advanced technologies and patient services were deemed excellent, and the hospital is accredited by FACT for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center-University of Miami Hospital and Clinics

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center-University of Miami Hospital and Clinics is a cancer facility and academic hospital in Miami. U.S. News nationally ranked the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center as an adult specialty facility in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

It earned high-performing ratings for surgical treatment of colon, lung and prostate cancer and is rated excellent in 30-day survival and discharging patients to home. The NCI-designated cancer center is also FACT-certified for bone marrow and tissue transplantation. The center is rated excellent for advanced technologies and patient services, such as fertility preservation counseling for newly diagnosed patients with cancer. The center conducts research, including clinical trials.

Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Hospital of Miami

Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida is part of the Baptist Hospital’s general medical-surgical and teaching facility. The evaluation for this teaching hospital also encompasses data from Baptist Children’s Hospital. Baptist Hospital earned scores as high performing for cancer among adult specialties and rated excellent in 30-day survival and discharging patients to home. It received a very high rating for the number of treated patients. Patient experience, which reflects opinions of inpatients from a government-endorsed survey about the overall quality of their stay, was average.

This Miami Cancer Institute facility offers excellence in advanced technologies, including the Proton Therapy Center. The facility is recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital and is FACT-accredited for bone marrow and tissue transplantation. It scored as high performing in colon cancer surgery.

More from U.S. News

Top Foods for Thyroid Health

How Do I Read My Breast Cancer Biopsy Report?

Ways to Boost Your Immune System

Top Hospitals in Florida for Cancer 2022-2023 originally appeared on usnews.com