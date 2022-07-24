The 22 Best Restaurants in Naples, Florida

Located in southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast, Naples is known for its beautiful views, high-end shopping and quality dining.…

Located in southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast, Naples is known for its beautiful views, high-end shopping and quality dining. The pristine beaches and stunning sunsets pair with a historic downtown to make this area a joy for tourists and locals alike. The sheer number of restaurants in Naples may have you overwhelmed — maybe you’re wondering which waterfront fine dining option has the best wine list, or which Italian restaurant serves pizza that will transport you to Naples’ namesake city in Italy. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best restaurants in Naples.

(Note: Some of the following activities, attractions and locations may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

Bleu Provence

Bleu Provence — opened by Lysielle and Jacques Cariot in 1999 when they relocated from Provence, France — brings French elegance and exceptional service to downtown Naples. Today, this Zagat-rated restaurant is known for its delectable cuisine and extensive wine offerings, located a block from Naples Bay. Chef Lysielle Cariot’s Bleu Provence menu features classic French staples such as burgundy escargot, sauteed frog legs and the ever-popular duck leg confit; the restaurant is popular among seafood lovers for its moules-frites and loup de mer. But Bleu Provence’s true claim to fame is The Cave, which houses one of the most extensive wine collections in Naples. With The Cave housing more than 5,520 different wines, many recent patrons say the wine offerings are a standout experience. Even better, the more than 60,000 bottles come in a wide range of price points, making this wine experience accessible. Reservations are required from November through May (the busy season in Naples) but are encouraged year-round. You can make yours by calling ahead or visiting the website.

Address: 1234 Eighth St. S., Naples, FL 34102

Bar Tulia

If you’re looking for high-quality casual dining, look no further than Bar Tulia in Old Naples. Next door to Osteria Tulia, this eatery boasts Italian-inspired pub fare using the same fresh, artisanal ingredients for its chef-driven menu. Enjoy a wood-fired pizza, the bucket o’ fried chicken or the highly reviewed grilled Spanish octopus — and don’t forget to try one of Bar Tulia’s handcrafted drinks, made from house-infused or top-shelf liquors and fresh-squeezed juices. If you’ve already made a reservation at its neighbor, Osteria Tulia, pass the time while you wait with Bar Tulia’s creative cocktail list. Restaurantgoers say the location makes this dinner spot popular with travelers tired from exploring Old Naples.

If you find yourself in North Naples, be sure to check out its counterpart, Bar Tulia Mercato. This second location opened in April 2021 in the Naples modern shopping complex known as Mercato.

Address: 462 Fifth Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102

The Bay House

Offering waterfront views and a wide range of cuisines, The Bay House is a hot spot for fine dining in North Naples. Visitors can choose from four seating options that vary in formality. To take advantage of The Bay House’s waterfront location, request to be seated on the waterfront deck, where visitors say you’ll find the best views, especially around sunset. For the most formal experience, ask to sit in the main dining room (or its extension, the creekside dining room) and treat yourself to stunning views of the Cocohatchee River and wildlife preserve through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The Bay House also offers casual seating options around a fire pit on its front patio, or you can dine inside the tavern (which extends to the side porch). Music lovers will enjoy the tavern’s “Live Bait” stage when it plays host to artists throughout the year.

The menu offers an array of seafood options like seared king scallops and house jerk-marinated swordfish; patrons can also visit The Bay House’s version of a raw bar, known as The Claw Bar. If you’re a fan of Southern cuisine, you’ll find plenty of dishes with Southern flare, but leave room for dessert. Recent patrons say the Crescent City Beignets are a must-try, given the pillowy texture and two decadent sauce options. Reservations are highly recommended at this restaurant, especially during peak season.

Address: 799 W?alkerbilt Road, Naples, FL 34110

EJ’s Bayfront Cafe

For your morning meal, look no further than EJ’s Bayfront Cafe. Rated one of the city’s best breakfast and brunch spots by reviewers, this Old Naples gem serves breakfast all day with local ingredients and bottomless Columbian coffee from a menu overflowing with choices. EJ’s markets itself as a place for the community: If you’re looking for a place to do some work, take advantage of the free Wi-Fi and casual atmosphere. Or join some friends for a relaxing morning in the outdoor dining area and enjoy breezes drifting over from nearby Naples Bay.

If you enjoy a savory breakfast, give one of EJ’s many benedicts, skillets or omelets a try. To satisfy that morning sweet tooth, however, you’ll find the usual suspects — pancakes, French toast, waffles — though perhaps no menu item is as tempting as the banana stuffed French toast platter. Recent travelers enjoyed this dish so much they made a second stop at EJ’s during their trip just for another taste. EJ’s rounds out its menu with a number of healthy and vegetarian options as well, such as the tofu scramble. Those hoping to stop here for a meal should keep in mind that both travelers and locals frequent this spot, making it a bustling location.

Address: 469 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL 34102

Caffe dell’Amore

Like Bleu Provence, Caffe dell’Amore seeks to transport you to another country with its cuisine — and travelers say it does just that. The owners and chefs, Dominic and Brian, have brought the small, family-run tradition of the Italian restaurant to Naples, Florida. Located across from Lowdermilk Park, the eatery boasts a menu spanning imported and local ingredients paired with organic, all-natural meats and wild-caught seafood. The spinach delizie (described as delicate enough to melt in your mouth) and prosciutto cup appetizers are a favorite of guests, but nearly every dish on the menu has received praise. Locals who frequent the restaurant express clear favorites — any ziti or the eggplant tower. Reservations are required to enjoy dinner at Caffe dell’Amore.

Address: 1400 Gulf Shore Blvd. N., Suite 154, Naples, FL 34102

T-Michaels Steak & Lobster

Praised by diners for the waterfront scenery and exceptional service, T-Michaels Steak & Lobster is a must for those seeking fine dining with a welcoming feel. If you’re seated in the open-air atrium at sunset, you may just catch sight of some dolphins in Venetian Bay through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The menu features classic steak and lobster fare along with dishes meant to highlight fresh and local ingredients. Patrons rave about the perfectly cooked steaks (the bone-in rib-eye and the filet mignon being favorites), but be sure to ask your server about the daily specials, which are often sea-to-table offerings of locally caught fish. You can pair your meal with a drink from a hearty wine list before finishing out your night with the diner-approved lava cake. T-Michaels is a popular spot for locals and travelers alike, so you’ll want to make a reservation around holidays and tourist season.

Address: 4050 Gulf Shore Blvd. N., Naples, FL 34103

Campiello

Roughly half a mile from Naples Pier, Campiello brings modern Italian cuisine to the historic Naples Mercantile Building. Its location draws travelers looking for upscale dining while exploring downtown Naples. Guests of the restaurant recommend making reservations, which are available for lunch and dinner. Campiello’s open kitchen serves wood-fired meats and pizzas, but the star of the show at this restaurant is the “Tour di Italia” menu, designed to give you a taste of the different regions in Italy. These unique offerings don’t stick around long, so be sure to check them out before the menu transforms at the start of each month. With 13 pages of drinks to choose from — the selection consists mostly of wines — guests can easily find a pairing for any dish on the menu.

Address: 1177 Third St. S., Naples, FL 34102

Osteria Tulia

Located in the heart of Old Naples, Osteria Tulia is the first of chef Vincenzo Betulia’s popular local restaurants. This establishment’s high-quality cuisine and ambiance will make you feel like you’ve stepped into an Italian farmhouse. Dishes use a combination of house-made ingredients and high-quality additions sourced from artisanal growers in Italy and America, reflecting the chef’s own roots. The local produce and sea-to-table fish add a freshness that visitors can’t get enough of, so be sure to make a reservation if you want to try the charred octopus and other popular creations. Patrons can also enjoy a drink from the hearty list of wines, beers and cocktails. As with the neighboring Bar Tulia, the creative cocktails at Osteria Tulia are highly praised by visitors and come with punny names like How I Mezed Your Mother.

Address: 466 Fifth Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102

USS Nemo

The USS Nemo is heralded as the best seafood in town — and, for some diners, perhaps even the best seafood they’ve ever had. Located a mile from the Gulf of Mexico and known for its signature miso-broiled sea bass, this restaurant serves fresh-caught seafood in inventive ways. Unlike many of the seafood restaurants in Naples, the USS Nemo doesn’t have waterfront views, but guests say its decor will transport you to an elegant underwater submarine. Enjoy an accommodating fine dining experience no matter what you seek: Vegetarians can get a taste for the USS Nemo’s signature dish with the miso-glazed tofu, and families can enjoy a high-end meal together while younger patrons order off the kids menu. Customers are welcome to just walk in, but the restaurant does recommend making a reservation in advance.

Address: 3745 Tamiami Trail N., Naples, FL 34103

Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro

For a change of pace that is sure to please, dine at Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro. Opened in 1997 by owner and executive chef Michael Mir, this eatery has wowed patrons with its ethnic dishes for years and is one of the hidden gems of Naples. The signature dish, dolmeh, is praised by patrons as one of the best versions of the dish they’ve ever had; it’s joined by other traditional fare that receives rave reviews from people familiar with Persian cuisine. In addition to the food, Bha! Bha! is known for its incredible service and friendly staff. Reservations are encouraged at this Old Naples bistro and can be made via OpenTable or via phone.

Address: 865 Fifth Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102

Gumbo Limbo at The Ritz-Carlton

If you find yourself in the Vanderbilt Beach area of Naples, be sure to check out Gumbo Limbo. This seafood restaurant — one of the casual dining options inside The Ritz-Carlton — delights travelers with an ever-changing menu and creative cocktail list. Gumbo Limbo is open to both resort guests and the general public. Patrons say its views of the Gulf never disappoint and recommend eating here around sunset if you want a truly unforgettable experience; they do warn, however, that waits for a table can be long around dusk. Since Gumbo Limbo doesn’t take advance reservations, be sure to plan ahead if you want a chance to watch the sun go down over the water.

Address: 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108

Sea Salt

Sea Salt is the perfect restaurant for those exploring downtown. On historic Third Street South, this contemporary seafood restaurant sits in the heart of the city, just a few blocks from Naples Pier. Whenever possible, the daily changing menu incorporates seasonal and sustainable ingredients from local farmers and fishermen. Guests rave about the incredible staff and inspired dishes from chef Fabrizio Aielli and the culinary team. This elegant establishment offers several seating options, including a spacious patio out front, an airy dining room inside and bar seating. To ensure you get a table, book a reservation online or give Sea Salt a call.

Address: 1186 Third St. S., Naples, FL 34102

The Turtle Club

With an outdoor seating area in the sands of Vanderbilt Beach, you can’t get a more iconic seaside culinary experience than what The Turtle Club offers. This seafood restaurant has a long history in Naples: Established on the grounds of the very first hotel built on Vanderbilt Beach, it was co-founded by a member of the Moore family, which has been a staple of the Naples community since 1968. When you visit The Turtle Club today, you’ll find relaxed fine dining known for top-notch views and dishes. While lunch operates on a walk-in basis only, the restaurant recommends making reservations for dinner — and visitors agree, especially if you want a chance at sitting on the beach. Guests do warn that the outdoor area can be quite hot in warmer months but say the beachfront seating is worth it for the sunset vistas. Don’t miss out on the Famous Oysters Turtlefeller, a traveler favorite. The dress code at The Turtle Club is resort casual.

Address: 9225 Gulfshore Drive N., Naples, FL 34108

The Rooster

Though The Rooster is a few miles away from Old Naples and the downtown area, it’s worth the detour. Lauded as a hidden gem by locals and travelers alike, this popular breakfast spot is sure to start your day off right. The indoor and outdoor seating options give you plenty of choice to make the most of your time here. Breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings sate diners with fantastic Southern fare. The Rooster’s biscuits are easily the standout for guests, but other favorites include the grits and omelets. If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t think breakfast is complete without some good bacon, The Rooster is the place to go — some visitors swear it has the best bacon in town.

Address: 600 Goodlette Road N., Suite 101, Naples, FL 34102

Naples Brunch

Tucked away from the water toward the bottom of North Naples, Naples Brunch is praised by visitors as a breakfast and lunch spot sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. The menu spans a wide range of savory breakfast options, including the usual classics as well as some Southern-inspired dishes. If you’ve got a sweet tooth in the morning, however, Naples Brunch is the place for you, as the real showstopper may just be the pancake and French toast flights. This inventive option lets you try a sample of each of Naples Brunch’s tempting sweet breakfast offerings: cinnamon roll, triple chocolate and very berry. Recent travelers say this menu item is great for splitting, even though the cinnamon roll pancake is almost too delicious to share.

Address: 1575 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 22, Naples, FL 34109

Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar

If you’re looking to take your taste buds even further south, look no further than Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar. This authentic Peruvian restaurant was opened by a Lima native hoping to bring the innovative and traditional qualities of the South American city’s cuisine to Naples, Florida. Visitors praise the authenticity of the food as well as the quality; the Pisco Bar offerings are also lauded by customers, with the pisco sours standing out as the favorite. Lima Restaurant may be situated further away from the downtown and Old Naples attractions, but visitors call it worth the trek. You can make reserve a table through the restaurant’s website, but be advised that you’ll need to email or call for a reservation if your party is more than 10 people.

Address: 5047 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34113

Noodles Italian Café & Sushi Bar

Italian food and seafood are abundant in Naples, but you’ll find few places as unique as Noodles Italian Café & Sushi Bar. This North Naples restaurant has been family-owned and -operated since 1991 and boasts an innovative menu packed with Asian and Italian cuisine — a potentially ideal mix for a party struggling to decide on what to eat. Guests of the restaurant describe the sushi as fresh and delicious, and many recommend the lamb shanks or daily specials from the Italian side of the menu. Noodles Café offers weekday happy hour specials along with indoor, outdoor and bar seating.

Address: 1585 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34109

La Trattoria

At first glance, La Trattoria may just seem like another Italian restaurant in a city full of them, but this spot is not one to miss. The pizzeria brings Naples, Italy, to its Florida counterpart with authentic napoletana pizza known for its light and airy crust. Diners speak highly of the other menu offerings as well, so there’s plenty of options if you’re looking for something other than pizza. La Trattoria sets itself apart from its competitors with its hours and unique take on happy hour, which can be enjoyed even late at night: Rather than the typical setup, the restaurant offers one special drink daily that can be ordered for a reduced price the whole day. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

Address: 878 Fifth Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102

The Oyster Society

Though Marco Island is south of Naples, as the largest and only developed land in Florida’s Ten Thousand Islands, it merits the 20-mile drive. The island sits in the Gulf of Mexico and boasts a tropical climate, beautiful beaches and waterfront views — not to mention some of the best seafood around. If you make it to Marco, you must visit The Oyster Society. This 1920s-inspired upscale restaurant focuses on sustainable, eco-conscious food with both wild-caught and responsibly raised seafood options. As the name suggests, the oysters are a big draw for patrons of the restaurant, but the potato-encrusted grouper and macadamia-encrusted snapper are also visitor favorites. The Oyster Society has a reputation for great cocktails, but guests say its mixologists really shine during happy hour, offered daily in the lounge or bar for a limited time with discounted drinks and a special menu of inspired dishes.

Address: 599 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, FL 34145

Island Gypsy Cafe

If you’re planning a trip down to Marco Island, make sure you stop at Island Gypsy Cafe on your way. Sitting on a marina near the island, this “locally world famous” restaurant is family-owned and -operated. It is famed for its grouper sandwich, which guests single out as its best dish. This gem can be found in the Old Florida-style community of Isles of Capri that’s accessible by land or sea. After your meal, enjoy a slice of the traveler-favorite carrot cake and then head next door to the Island Gypsy Gift Shop for souvenirs or fine gifts.

Address: 292 Capri Blvd., Naples, FL 34113

Mediterrano

Rated one of the top Naples restaurants, Mediterrano offers a medley of coastal Mediterranean cuisine. While the eatery’s excellent service contributes to its many five-star reviews, visitors say the authentic high-end food truly elevates it. Guests cannot get enough of the restaurant’s paella offerings — though you’re advised to trust the menu when it says the dish is for two people, as the serving sizes are generous. Mediterrano is also one of the few fine dining establishments in Naples that accommodates not just vegetarians, but vegans as well. Dine alfresco or sit inside; either way, reservations are recommended. If you’re planning to visit Mediterrano, keep in mind that the dress code is business casual. Dogs are not permitted except for service animals.

Address: 336 13th Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102

Brooks Burgers

Whether you’re downtown or traversing North Naples, one of Brooks Burgers’ locations is the place to stop if you want the best burgers in town. This welcoming, family-friendly restaurant has good service and more than a dozen burgers to choose from. If you’re not feeling particularly adventurous, get a classic burger built your way. Or, to shake things up, order the visitor-favorite Donut Burger, which consists of premium Black Angus beef, American cheese and crispy bacon between two hot glazed donuts. You can also check out Brook’s Grill and Tavern in North Naples to browse a more robust menu that still offers a great selection of burgers. Pair your burger with a milkshake and make it a malt to take your meal to the next level. The Brook’s Grill and Tavern offers a daily happy hour, weekly trivia night and live music on certain days throughout the week.

