CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|786¼
|820
|786¼
|819½
|+29¼
|Dec
|806½
|838
|806
|837
|+28½
|Mar
|822½
|854¾
|822½
|853¼
|+28¼
|May
|839½
|861¾
|839¼
|861
|+27¾
|Jul
|822½
|853
|822½
|853
|+26½
|Sep
|833
|850
|833
|850
|+23¼
|Dec
|835¼
|853
|835¼
|853
|+24
|Mar
|833¼
|840¼
|833¼
|840¼
|+17
|May
|804¼
|813¼
|804¼
|813¼
|Jul
|787¾
|792¾
|787
|792¾
|+15½
|Est. sales 50,559.
|Wed.’s sales 77,450
|Wed.’s open int 305,658,
|up 3,984
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|603¾
|618
|601¼
|616
|+15¾
|Dec
|605¼
|621¾
|603¾
|619½
|+16½
|Mar
|613¼
|628
|610¾
|625¾
|+15¾
|May
|616½
|631¾
|614½
|629½
|+15½
|Jul
|616
|631
|614¾
|629
|+15¼
|Sep
|578¾
|593
|578¾
|591¾
|+12½
|Dec
|564¾
|577¼
|563½
|576½
|+12
|Mar
|575½
|584½
|575½
|584½
|+12½
|May
|581¾
|581¾
|581¾
|581¾
|+6½
|Jul
|580
|584¾
|580
|584¾
|+10½
|Dec
|528
|535¼
|528
|534½
|+7
|Dec
|513¾
|513¾
|509¾
|509¾
|+3¼
|Est. sales 182,215.
|Wed.’s sales 230,762
|Wed.’s open int 1,318,790
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|450
|453½
|442½
|442½
|+2
|Dec
|433¾
|440
|428½
|432
|+2½
|Mar
|428
|433
|424¼
|424¼
|—
|½
|May
|422¼
|422¼
|422¼
|422¼
|+3
|Est. sales 136.
|Wed.’s sales 248
|Wed.’s open int 2,668
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1581
|1609
|1578¾
|1608¾
|+30
|Sep
|1429¾
|1461½
|1427½
|1459½
|+35
|Nov
|1413¼
|1446
|1412½
|1443
|+33
|Jan
|1419
|1452
|1419
|1449¾
|+33¼
|Mar
|1416½
|1447¼
|1415½
|1446¼
|+33¾
|May
|1412¼
|1444¼
|1412¼
|1442¼
|+32
|Jul
|1410
|1439
|1408¼
|1437¾
|+32¼
|Aug
|1396
|1409¼
|1395¼
|1407¼
|+28½
|Sep
|1344
|1351¼
|1344
|1351¼
|+23¾
|Nov
|1307
|1340¼
|1302¾
|1335¾
|+29¼
|Jan
|1323½
|1323¾
|1323½
|1323¾
|+14½
|May
|1303¾
|1303¾
|1303¾
|1303¾
|+7½
|Nov
|1199
|1200
|1199
|1200
|+1½
|Est. sales 144,719.
|Wed.’s sales 213,707
|Wed.’s open int 576,075
