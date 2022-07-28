CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 786¼ 820 786¼ 819½ +29¼ Dec 806½ 838 806 837 +28½ Mar 822½ 854¾ 822½ 853¼ +28¼ May 839½ 861¾ 839¼ 861 +27¾ Jul 822½ 853 822½ 853 +26½ Sep 833 850 833 850 +23¼ Dec 835¼ 853 835¼ 853 +24 Mar 833¼ 840¼ 833¼ 840¼ +17 May 804¼ 813¼ 804¼ 813¼ Jul 787¾ 792¾ 787 792¾ +15½ Est. sales 50,559. Wed.’s sales 77,450 Wed.’s open int 305,658, up 3,984 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 603¾ 618 601¼ 616 +15¾ Dec 605¼ 621¾ 603¾ 619½ +16½ Mar 613¼ 628 610¾ 625¾ +15¾ May 616½ 631¾ 614½ 629½ +15½ Jul 616 631 614¾ 629 +15¼ Sep 578¾ 593 578¾ 591¾ +12½ Dec 564¾ 577¼ 563½ 576½ +12 Mar 575½ 584½ 575½ 584½ +12½ May 581¾ 581¾ 581¾ 581¾ +6½ Jul 580 584¾ 580 584¾ +10½ Dec 528 535¼ 528 534½ +7 Dec 513¾ 513¾ 509¾ 509¾ +3¼ Est. sales 182,215. Wed.’s sales 230,762 Wed.’s open int 1,318,790 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 450 453½ 442½ 442½ +2 Dec 433¾ 440 428½ 432 +2½ Mar 428 433 424¼ 424¼ — ½ May 422¼ 422¼ 422¼ 422¼ +3 Est. sales 136. Wed.’s sales 248 Wed.’s open int 2,668 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1581 1609 1578¾ 1608¾ +30 Sep 1429¾ 1461½ 1427½ 1459½ +35 Nov 1413¼ 1446 1412½ 1443 +33 Jan 1419 1452 1419 1449¾ +33¼ Mar 1416½ 1447¼ 1415½ 1446¼ +33¾ May 1412¼ 1444¼ 1412¼ 1442¼ +32 Jul 1410 1439 1408¼ 1437¾ +32¼ Aug 1396 1409¼ 1395¼ 1407¼ +28½ Sep 1344 1351¼ 1344 1351¼ +23¾ Nov 1307 1340¼ 1302¾ 1335¾ +29¼ Jan 1323½ 1323¾ 1323½ 1323¾ +14½ May 1303¾ 1303¾ 1303¾ 1303¾ +7½ Nov 1199 1200 1199 1200 +1½ Est. sales 144,719. Wed.’s sales 213,707 Wed.’s open int 576,075

