WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 786¼ 820 786¼ 819½ +29¼
Dec 806½ 838 806 837 +28½
Mar 822½ 854¾ 822½ 853¼ +28¼
May 839½ 861¾ 839¼ 861 +27¾
Jul 822½ 853 822½ 853 +26½
Sep 833 850 833 850 +23¼
Dec 835¼ 853 835¼ 853 +24
Mar 833¼ 840¼ 833¼ 840¼ +17
May 804¼ 813¼ 804¼ 813¼
Jul 787¾ 792¾ 787 792¾ +15½
Est. sales 50,559. Wed.’s sales 77,450
Wed.’s open int 305,658, up 3,984
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 603¾ 618 601¼ 616 +15¾
Dec 605¼ 621¾ 603¾ 619½ +16½
Mar 613¼ 628 610¾ 625¾ +15¾
May 616½ 631¾ 614½ 629½ +15½
Jul 616 631 614¾ 629 +15¼
Sep 578¾ 593 578¾ 591¾ +12½
Dec 564¾ 577¼ 563½ 576½ +12
Mar 575½ 584½ 575½ 584½ +12½
May 581¾ 581¾ 581¾ 581¾ +6½
Jul 580 584¾ 580 584¾ +10½
Dec 528 535¼ 528 534½ +7
Dec 513¾ 513¾ 509¾ 509¾ +3¼
Est. sales 182,215. Wed.’s sales 230,762
Wed.’s open int 1,318,790
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 450 453½ 442½ 442½ +2
Dec 433¾ 440 428½ 432 +2½
Mar 428 433 424¼ 424¼ ½
May 422¼ 422¼ 422¼ 422¼ +3
Est. sales 136. Wed.’s sales 248
Wed.’s open int 2,668
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1581 1609 1578¾ 1608¾ +30
Sep 1429¾ 1461½ 1427½ 1459½ +35
Nov 1413¼ 1446 1412½ 1443 +33
Jan 1419 1452 1419 1449¾ +33¼
Mar 1416½ 1447¼ 1415½ 1446¼ +33¾
May 1412¼ 1444¼ 1412¼ 1442¼ +32
Jul 1410 1439 1408¼ 1437¾ +32¼
Aug 1396 1409¼ 1395¼ 1407¼ +28½
Sep 1344 1351¼ 1344 1351¼ +23¾
Nov 1307 1340¼ 1302¾ 1335¾ +29¼
Jan 1323½ 1323¾ 1323½ 1323¾ +14½
May 1303¾ 1303¾ 1303¾ 1303¾ +7½
Nov 1199 1200 1199 1200 +1½
Est. sales 144,719. Wed.’s sales 213,707
Wed.’s open int 576,075

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Cyber grades bring down agencies' scores in FITARA 14

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

New sexual assault policies across the military

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up