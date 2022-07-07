RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 816 825¼ 816 824 +31¾
Sep 807¾ 846 807¾ 838 +33½
Dec 823¼ 862 823¼ 852¾ +31¼
Mar 839¼ 876¾ 839¼ 865¾ +28¾
May 847¼ 881¼ 846 872 +28½
Jul 830¼ 865 830¼ 858 +27¼
Sep 826¾ 854 826¾ 849¾ +27
Dec 823¼ 849½ 823¼ 845 +26
Mar 836 836 836 836 +25
Jul 786¾ 792 786¾ 792 +19
Est. sales 75,122. Wed.’s sales 110,097
Wed.’s open int 287,325
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 749½ 763½ 740 750 +5¾
Sep 601½ 623½ 601¼ 611¼ +11½
Dec 587 608¾ 586½ 599 +14
Mar 593¼ 614¼ 592½ 604¾ +13½
May 597 617½ 595¾ 608½ +13½
Jul 596½ 616 595 607 +12½
Sep 565¼ 582 564½ 573 +7¾
Dec 553¾ 568¾ 552½ 560½ +6¾
Mar 561½ 575¼ 561½ 567 +5¼
May 570½ 570½ 570½ 570½ +5¼
Jul 575 575 570 570 +5½
Dec 529 533 524¾ 525¾ +1
Dec 510 510 505½ 505½ +3½
Est. sales 230,304. Wed.’s sales 309,536
Wed.’s open int 1,331,387, up 352
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 666½ 666½ 664¼ 664¼ —2¼
Sep 468 471¾ 457¼ 466 +3¾
Dec 435 446¼ 432¼ 443 +9¼
Mar 435½ 436¼ 429 429 +6½
Est. sales 133. Wed.’s sales 342
Wed.’s open int 2,463, up 68
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1591 1620 1591 1605 +24¾
Aug 1450 1496¾ 1448¾ 1488¼ +41¾
Sep 1343 1393¼ 1343 1385¼ +44¼
Nov 1326½ 1372¾ 1325¼ 1368¾ +46
Jan 1331¼ 1377 1330 1372¾ +45½
Mar 1326¾ 1370 1325 1365¾ +43½
May 1331 1370 1326¼ 1365 +42¼
Jul 1328½ 1366¾ 1323½ 1361 +41
Sep 1285¼ 1286¼ 1285¼ 1285¼ +26¾
Nov 1241¾ 1272½ 1239½ 1259¾ +21
Jan 1268 1268 1268 1268 +26¼
Mar 1254½ 1254½ 1254½ 1254½ +20¼
May 1246¾ 1246¾ 1246¾ 1246¾ +17
Nov 1202 1219½ 1202 1208¾ +11½
Nov 1190 1190 1184¼ 1184¼ +12½
Est. sales 136,126. Wed.’s sales 196,077
Wed.’s open int 631,429

