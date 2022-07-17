RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
MLB All-Star Game locations: 2023, 2024, 2025 and beyond

Matt Weyrich

July 17, 2022, 2:06 PM

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has been around since 1933, serving as one of professional sports’ most historic annual celebrations of its best players.

Two of the next four All-Star Game locations have been determined. The 2023 Midsummer Classic will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, marking the third time the Mariners have hosted and first since 2001.

MLB has also gotten out ahead and locked in Citizens Bank Park for 2026. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the event as part of the league’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Locations for 2024 and 2025 have yet to be announced, though the Boston Red Sox have reportedly made a bid to host one in the next five years.

Here’s a list of the upcoming All-Star Games that have set locations:

2023: T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners), date to be determined

2024: Location to be determined

2025: Location to be determined

2026: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies), date to be determined

