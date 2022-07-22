Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of July 25

MAIA Biotechnology – Chicago, 1.7 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE American symbol MAIA. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer.

Mobile Global Esports – San Clemente, Calif., 3.8 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MGAM. Business: Developing an esports platform for university competitions in India and South Asia.

