RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 2:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of July 15

Beamr Imaging – Herzeliya, Israel, 1.4 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BMR. Business: Israeli provider of video encoding and image optimization software.

Jianzhi Education Tech – Beijing, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-7, managed by AMTD Global Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JZ. Business: Provides an online learning platform and education content in China.

Virax Biolabs Group – London, 1.4 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Boustead Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol VRAX. Business: UK-based provider of diagnostic tests and PPE for viral diseases.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up