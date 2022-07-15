Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of July 15

Beamr Imaging – Herzeliya, Israel, 1.4 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BMR. Business: Israeli provider of video encoding and image optimization software.

Jianzhi Education Tech – Beijing, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-7, managed by AMTD Global Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JZ. Business: Provides an online learning platform and education content in China.

Virax Biolabs Group – London, 1.4 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Boustead Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol VRAX. Business: UK-based provider of diagnostic tests and PPE for viral diseases.

