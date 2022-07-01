Balanced Fund 14599.18 + .75 – .77 – 14.63 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2135.84 + .83 + 1.33 – 13.01 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14599.18 + .75 – .77 – 14.63

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2135.84 + .83 + 1.33 – 13.01

Emerging Markets 343.04 – .48 – 2.19 – 20.81

Equity Income Fund 16067.93 + 1.04 – .81 – 9.91

GNMA 719.55 + .19 + .99 – 7.50

General Municipal Debt 1381.64 + .68 + 1.08 – 10.16

Gold Fund 306.39 + .95 – 6.03 – 17.13

High Current Yield 2260.73 – .27 – 2.01 – 13.27

High Yield Municipal 656.71 + .68 + 1.20 – 11.89

International Fund 2009.02 + .15 – 1.84 – 20.36

Science and Technology Fund 3767.35 – .33 – 6.19 – 34.16

Short Investment Grade 374.90 + .17 + .23 – 3.82

Short Municipal 188.89 + .11 + .20 – 2.21

US Government 663.89 + .66 + 1.35 – 8.57

