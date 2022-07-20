WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower Livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. rose 7.25 cents at $8.1950 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 4.50 cents at $5.9225 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 1.75 cents $6.7750 a bushel; while Sep. declined 28.25 cents at $14.49 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.3575 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .93 cent at $1.7782 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose 2.05 cents at $1.1487 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

The government's people agency has a growing task list of its own

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up