FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | DC violence prevention ahead of holiday
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 12:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 56.50 cents at $8.52 a bushel; May corn was fell 10 cents at $7.5625 a bushel; Jul. oats was unchanged at $6.77 a bushel; while Jul. lost 25.25 cents at 16.35 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.3707 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.15 cents at $1.7455 a pound; May lean hogs was unchanged at $1.1010 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up