Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 56.50 cents at $8.52 a bushel; May corn was fell 10 cents at $7.5625 a bushel; Jul. oats was unchanged at $6.77 a bushel; while Jul. lost 25.25 cents at 16.35 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.3707 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.15 cents at $1.7455 a pound; May lean hogs was unchanged at $1.1010 a pound.

