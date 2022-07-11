Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. fell 35.50 cents at $8.4325 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 3 cents at $7.8125 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. fell 35.50 cents at $8.4325 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 3 cents at $7.8125 a bushel, Jul. oats was off .50 cent at $6.8625 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 10.75 cents at $16.41 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose 2.20 cents at $1.3615 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.15 cents at $1.7487 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .30 cent at $1.1315 a pound.

