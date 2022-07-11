RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 3:37 PM

Wheat for Jul. fell 35.50 cents at $8.4325 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 3 cents at $7.8125 a bushel, Jul. oats was off .50 cent at $6.8625 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 10.75 cents at $16.41 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose 2.20 cents at $1.3615 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.15 cents at $1.7487 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .30 cent at $1.1315 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

