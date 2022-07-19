Grains lower Livestock higher

s mk950 mkts Wheat for Sep. was off .50 cent at $8.1225 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 15.50 cents at…

Wheat for Sep. was off .50 cent at $8.1225 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 15.50 cents at $5.9675 a bushel, Sep. oats fell .75 cent $6.7925 a bushel; while Aug. dropped 20 cents at $14.7725 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3572 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.08 cents at $1.7875 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .70 cent at $1.1282 a pound.

