Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 11:17 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 30 cents at $8.10 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 7.25 cents at $6.1375 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 17.50 cents at $4.8650 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 40.25 cents at 15.0625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .53 cent at $1.3540 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.7627 a pound; Jul. lean hogs lost 2.65 cents at $1.1237 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

