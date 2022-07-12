RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 4:06 PM

Wheat for Jul. dropped 42.25 cents at $8.0150 a bushel; Jul. corn declined 48.50 cents at $7.3275 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 32.25 cents $6.54 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 48.25 cents at $15.9275 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose .52 cent at $1.3667 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 4.70 cents at $1.7957 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $1.1360 a pound.

