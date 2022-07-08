RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 3:59 PM

Wheat for Jul. advanced 54.75 cents at $8.7925 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 31.25 cents at $7.7825 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 26.25 cents $6.8675 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 39 cents at $16.3025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .60 cent at $1.3395 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .75 cent at $1.7172 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .40 cent at $1.1285 a pound.

