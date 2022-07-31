WAR IN UKRAINE: Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 5:37 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

EXPLAINER: Bid to block book merger sets competition fight

Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan

Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the ‘former guy’

Dems seem headed for climate, health win after ups and downs

Fealty to Trump defines Republican Senate primary in Arizona

Democrats delay primary order decision until after 2022 vote

Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans

Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up