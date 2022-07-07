RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency | Putin's aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court | French PM vows to boost economy
AP Top Political News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

US to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages

Democrats frustrated by party’s response to abortion ruling

Biden tells Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home

Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions

Trump White House counsel Cipollone to testify to 1/6 panel

Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold

Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say

US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage

More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness

Judges keeping Capitol riot trials in DC amid bias claims

