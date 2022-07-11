RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

Mexico, US presidents to meet amid newly tense relationship

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Biden says he’s mulling health emergency for abortion access

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Senate Majority Leader Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Biden defends pending visit to Saudi Arabia in opinion piece

Report: Uber lobbied, used ‘stealth’ tech to block scrutiny

Latest News

