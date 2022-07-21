AP-NORC poll: Majority want Congress to keep abortion legal
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
White House insiders to talk about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6
What to watch as Jan. 6 panel returns to prime time
House Dems move to protect contraception from Supreme Court
Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot
As recruiters struggle, Air Force seeks lift from ‘Top Gun’
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
Taking spotlight, Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms
US sending more military aid to Ukraine as war grinds on
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.