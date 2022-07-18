2022 midterms: What to watch in Maryland’s primary elections
GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.
Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
Panel: Hearing to show Trump’s Jan. 6 ‘dereliction of duty’
Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP
Maryland Dems eager to break GOP’s hold on governor’s office
No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds
Biden’s realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure
Ocasio-Cortez navigates the expectations that come with fame
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.