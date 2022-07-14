RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
July 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Israeli politics a chaotic backdrop for Biden’s visit

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland’s GOP governor’s race

Witness tampering at Jan. 6 hearing? Cheney raises prospect

Amid COVID worries, fist bumps for Biden — with exceptions

Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Burn pits legislation nears finish line with House approval

Capitol rioter with Confederate flag gets 5 months in prison

Dems stress national security as computer chips bill stalls

