RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 3:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 13

Intelligent Living – Hong Kong, China, 5.1 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ILAG. Business: Chinese manufacturer of mechanical locksets and smart security systems.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Retirement processing times jump up in May

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up