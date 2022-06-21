Balanced Fund 14409.55 + 1.16 + .11 – 15.74 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2061.26 – 1.75 – 1.15 – 16.05 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14409.55 + 1.16 + .11 – 15.74

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2061.26 – 1.75 – 1.15 – 16.05

Emerging Markets 352.93 + 3.08 + 2.68 – 18.53

Equity Income Fund 15718.94 + 2.23 – .69 – 11.87

GNMA 702.58 – .79 – .38 – 9.68

General Municipal Debt 1354.22 – .03 – .73 – 11.94

Gold Fund 334.95 – .02 – 1.16 – 9.40

High Current Yield 2290.86 – .29 – .70 – 12.11

High Yield Municipal 643.00 + .12 – 1.13 – 13.73

International Fund 2021.48 + 2.00 + .30 – 19.87

Science and Technology Fund 3833.82 + 2.63 + 1.74 – 33.00

Short Investment Grade 372.78 – .07 + .05 – 4.36

Short Municipal 188.32 + .09 – .04 – 2.50

US Government 650.59 – .14 + .47 – 10.40

