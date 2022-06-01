Balanced Fund 15296.74 – .54 + 2.04 – 10.55 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2160.34 – .45 – .07 – 12.01 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15296.74 – .54 + 2.04 – 10.55

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2160.34 – .45 – .07 – 12.01

Emerging Markets 367.31 – .10 + 5.09 – 15.21

Equity Income Fund 17016.72 – .84 + 2.05 – 4.59

GNMA 727.11 – .38 – .42 – 6.53

General Municipal Debt 1409.01 + .13 + 2.55 – 8.38

Gold Fund 354.66 + .23 – 2.30 – 4.07

High Current Yield 2416.24 – .28 + 2.51 – 7.30

High Yield Municipal 677.25 + .13 + 3.17 – 9.14

International Fund 2182.80 – .77 + 1.90 – 13.47

Science and Technology Fund 4188.88 – .73 + 6.65 – 26.80

Short Investment Grade 377.24 – .19 – .02 – 3.22

Short Municipal 188.94 – .02 + .45 – 2.18

US Government 666.42 – .05 – .58 – 8.22

