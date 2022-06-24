Balanced Fund 14706.64 + 1.63 + 3.33 – 14.00 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2097.66 – .76 + .10 – 14.57 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14706.64 + 1.63 + 3.33 – 14.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2097.66 – .76 + .10 – 14.57

Emerging Markets 350.57 + 2.29 + 2.79 – 19.08

Equity Income Fund 16198.44 + 2.66 + 4.97 – 9.18

GNMA 712.43 – .17 + .57 – 8.41

General Municipal Debt 1366.80 + .18 + 1.08 – 11.12

Gold Fund 326.03 + 2.45 – 3.97 – 11.82

High Current Yield 2301.88 + .29 + .36 – 11.69

High Yield Municipal 650.26 + .40 + 1.40 – 12.76

International Fund 2045.78 + 2.80 + 2.82 – 18.90

Science and Technology Fund 3998.56 + 3.30 + 8.63 – 30.12

Short Investment Grade 374.11 + .02 + .23 – 4.03

Short Municipal 188.47 + .02 + .19 – 2.42

US Government 653.02 – .63 + .26 – 10.07

