Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 3:27 PM

Wheat for Jul. fell 18.25 cents at $10.40 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 3.25 cents at $7.27 a bushel, Jul. oats advanced 37 cents $6.9050 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 31.50 cents at $16.9775 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle off .02 cent at $1.3360 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .92 cent at $1.7387 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $1.1020 a pound.

