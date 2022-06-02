RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 4.75 cents at $10.56 a bushel; May corn lost 5.50 cents at $7.2850 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 3.75 cents at $6.51 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 27.25 cents at 17.1925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .63 cent at $1.3315 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.33 cents at $1.7115 a pound; May lean hogs rose 1.28 cents at $1.1015 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

SSA wants to add 4,000 employees to ease burdensome workloads

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

TSP performance trending up, but mostly still in the red

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up