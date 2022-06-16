RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 3:54 PM

Wheat for Jul. advanced 28.25 cents at $10.7825 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 14.25 cents at $7.8825 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 3 cents $6.5825 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 15.75 cents at $17.0950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.3775 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.97 cents at $1.7130 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 1.30 cents at $1.0957 a pound.

