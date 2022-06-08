RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine could pull back from eastern city | Official makes plea for EU candidacy | US wins case to seize superyacht
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 10:57 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 8 cents at $10.7575 a bushel; May corn rose 19.25 cents at $7.6825 a bushel; Jul. oats fell 16.75 cents at $6.6125 a bushel; while Jul. advanced 53 cents at 17.5125 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.80 cents at $1.3532 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.28 cents at $1.7330 a pound; May lean hogs was off .20 cent at $1.0827 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

