Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 13.50 cents at $9.2375 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 3.50 cents at $7.5025 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 1.25 cents $5.97 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans drose 17.50 cents at $16.1075 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3535 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.35 cents at $1.7250 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 2.37 cents at $1.1092 a pound.

