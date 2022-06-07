CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1093
|1101
|1058½
|1071¾
|—21¼
|Sep
|1105¼
|1112
|1071¼
|1084½
|—20
|Dec
|1117
|1123
|1082¾
|1096¾
|—18½
|Mar
|1121¼
|1122½
|1093
|1107
|—17¼
|May
|1130½
|1132¼
|1097¼
|1112
|—16¼
|Jul
|1106
|1115
|1078¼
|1095
|—11¾
|Sep
|1096
|1096
|1064¾
|1083½
|—6¼
|Dec
|1081
|1083¼
|1049½
|1074
|—1
|Mar
|1055¾
|May
|1032¾
|1034¼
|1012
|1034¼
|+1½
|Jul
|950½
|966¼
|948¼
|962
|+3½
|Est. sales 176,827.
|Mon.’s sales 132,406
|Mon.’s open int 331,551,
|up 1,279
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|739
|765
|735
|757
|+14½
|Sep
|711
|732¼
|708
|725¾
|+11½
|Dec
|699½
|720¼
|696¾
|714
|+11½
|Mar
|704½
|725
|701¾
|719
|+11¾
|May
|705
|725½
|703
|720½
|+12
|Jul
|701¼
|721
|699¼
|716½
|+12
|Sep
|646¾
|669¾
|646¾
|668½
|+17
|Dec
|624½
|653¼
|623¾
|649¼
|+20
|Mar
|630½
|657½
|630¼
|655
|+20
|May
|643¾
|656¼
|643¾
|656¼
|+19¾
|Jul
|637
|653¼
|636¾
|652¼
|+18¾
|Sep
|592¾
|+18¾
|Dec
|564
|583½
|564
|581
|+16¾
|Jul
|590¼
|+16¾
|Dec
|549
|553¼
|545
|553¼
|+16½
|Est. sales 430,722.
|Mon.’s sales 269,941
|Mon.’s open int 1,566,793,
|up 1,059
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|680¾
|694¾
|665¼
|668
|—12¼
|Sep
|641
|644¼
|625½
|632¾
|—4½
|Dec
|638
|641
|628¾
|628¾
|—1½
|Mar
|635
|635
|628
|628½
|May
|624¾
|Jul
|624½
|Sep
|578
|Dec
|578
|Mar
|570¼
|May
|567½
|Jul
|551¼
|Sep
|567
|Est. sales 348.
|Mon.’s sales 176
|Mon.’s open int 3,172,
|up 18
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1699¼
|1732¾
|1692¼
|1728¼
|+29
|Aug
|1635¼
|1661¼
|1630
|1653¾
|+18
|Sep
|1561¾
|1584½
|1558¼
|1576
|+12½
|Nov
|1533¼
|1554
|1528¼
|1549¾
|+16¼
|Jan
|1537¾
|1558½
|1535¾
|1554
|+15¾
|Mar
|1528¾
|1548
|1527¼
|1543¾
|+13½
|May
|1526¾
|1545½
|1526¾
|1541¼
|+12
|Jul
|1526½
|1541½
|1523½
|1537¾
|+10¾
|Aug
|1511¼
|+9
|Sep
|1449½
|1456½
|1449½
|1456½
|+10¾
|Nov
|1403
|1417
|1402
|1416
|+11¾
|Jan
|1418
|+12
|Mar
|1406¾
|+11½
|May
|1403¼
|+11½
|Jul
|1402¾
|+12¼
|Aug
|1398¾
|+12¼
|Sep
|1395¼
|+12¼
|Nov
|1333½
|+13
|Jul
|1328½
|+13
|Nov
|1295
|+13½
|Est. sales 257,011.
|Mon.’s sales 158,564
|Mon.’s open int 759,394,
|up 2,324
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|81.28
|81.77
|80.47
|81.44
|+.25
|Aug
|79.50
|80.01
|78.89
|79.60
|+.11
|Sep
|78.43
|78.97
|77.95
|78.44
|—.02
|Oct
|77.76
|78.24
|77.24
|77.66
|—.11
|Dec
|77.64
|78.01
|76.99
|77.38
|—.15
|Jan
|76.93
|77.58
|76.68
|76.92
|—.15
|Mar
|76.05
|76.62
|75.97
|76.06
|—.13
|May
|75.29
|75.86
|75.15
|75.23
|—.15
|Jul
|74.97
|75.00
|74.27
|74.34
|—.18
|Aug
|73.22
|—.17
|Sep
|72.26
|—.15
|Oct
|71.52
|—.04
|Dec
|71.19
|71.28
|71.19
|71.28
|—.04
|Jan
|70.90
|+.02
|Mar
|70.44
|+.02
|May
|70.31
|+.03
|Jul
|70.25
|+.03
|Aug
|70.12
|+.02
|Sep
|70.00
|+.01
|Oct
|69.88
|Dec
|69.18
|—.15
|Jul
|68.88
|—.15
|Oct
|68.88
|—.15
|Dec
|68.55
|—.15
|Est. sales 98,734.
|Mon.’s sales 92,915
|Mon.’s open int 400,360,
|up 8,299
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|408.00
|418.60
|404.00
|417.40
|+10.30
|Aug
|402.00
|410.80
|399.00
|409.80
|+8.50
|Sep
|395.70
|403.90
|394.20
|403.10
|+7.40
|Oct
|390.90
|398.50
|389.70
|397.30
|+6.40
|Dec
|392.60
|399.80
|390.60
|398.50
|+6.20
|Jan
|391.40
|397.90
|390.70
|397.20
|+5.80
|Mar
|386.90
|393.20
|386.10
|392.60
|+5.70
|May
|385.10
|391.00
|384.20
|390.80
|+5.70
|Jul
|384.80
|390.40
|384.20
|390.40
|+5.60
|Aug
|379.60
|384.70
|379.50
|384.70
|+5.10
|Sep
|372.30
|376.40
|372.30
|376.40
|+4.10
|Oct
|362.20
|365.40
|361.90
|365.40
|+3.40
|Dec
|361.10
|365.20
|361.10
|365.20
|+3.40
|Jan
|363.00
|+3.60
|Mar
|358.20
|+3.40
|May
|356.80
|+4.30
|Jul
|356.00
|+4.30
|Aug
|356.00
|+4.30
|Sep
|346.50
|+4.30
|Oct
|337.20
|+4.30
|Dec
|336.70
|+4.30
|Jul
|336.70
|+4.30
|Oct
|336.70
|+4.30
|Dec
|336.70
|+4.30
|Est. sales 122,241.
|Mon.’s sales 76,764
|Mon.’s open int 377,915,
|up 1,900
