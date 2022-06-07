RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
June 7, 2022, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1093 1101 1058½ 1071¾ —21¼
Sep 1105¼ 1112 1071¼ 1084½ —20
Dec 1117 1123 1082¾ 1096¾ —18½
Mar 1121¼ 1122½ 1093 1107 —17¼
May 1130½ 1132¼ 1097¼ 1112 —16¼
Jul 1106 1115 1078¼ 1095 —11¾
Sep 1096 1096 1064¾ 1083½ —6¼
Dec 1081 1083¼ 1049½ 1074 —1
Mar 1055¾
May 1032¾ 1034¼ 1012 1034¼ +1½
Jul 950½ 966¼ 948¼ 962 +3½
Est. sales 176,827. Mon.’s sales 132,406
Mon.’s open int 331,551, up 1,279
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 739 765 735 757 +14½
Sep 711 732¼ 708 725¾ +11½
Dec 699½ 720¼ 696¾ 714 +11½
Mar 704½ 725 701¾ 719 +11¾
May 705 725½ 703 720½ +12
Jul 701¼ 721 699¼ 716½ +12
Sep 646¾ 669¾ 646¾ 668½ +17
Dec 624½ 653¼ 623¾ 649¼ +20
Mar 630½ 657½ 630¼ 655 +20
May 643¾ 656¼ 643¾ 656¼ +19¾
Jul 637 653¼ 636¾ 652¼ +18¾
Sep 592¾ +18¾
Dec 564 583½ 564 581 +16¾
Jul 590¼ +16¾
Dec 549 553¼ 545 553¼ +16½
Est. sales 430,722. Mon.’s sales 269,941
Mon.’s open int 1,566,793, up 1,059
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 680¾ 694¾ 665¼ 668 —12¼
Sep 641 644¼ 625½ 632¾ —4½
Dec 638 641 628¾ 628¾ —1½
Mar 635 635 628 628½
May 624¾
Jul 624½
Sep 578
Dec 578
Mar 570¼
May 567½
Jul 551¼
Sep 567
Est. sales 348. Mon.’s sales 176
Mon.’s open int 3,172, up 18
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1699¼ 1732¾ 1692¼ 1728¼ +29
Aug 1635¼ 1661¼ 1630 1653¾ +18
Sep 1561¾ 1584½ 1558¼ 1576 +12½
Nov 1533¼ 1554 1528¼ 1549¾ +16¼
Jan 1537¾ 1558½ 1535¾ 1554 +15¾
Mar 1528¾ 1548 1527¼ 1543¾ +13½
May 1526¾ 1545½ 1526¾ 1541¼ +12
Jul 1526½ 1541½ 1523½ 1537¾ +10¾
Aug 1511¼ +9
Sep 1449½ 1456½ 1449½ 1456½ +10¾
Nov 1403 1417 1402 1416 +11¾
Jan 1418 +12
Mar 1406¾ +11½
May 1403¼ +11½
Jul 1402¾ +12¼
Aug 1398¾ +12¼
Sep 1395¼ +12¼
Nov 1333½ +13
Jul 1328½ +13
Nov 1295 +13½
Est. sales 257,011. Mon.’s sales 158,564
Mon.’s open int 759,394, up 2,324
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 81.28 81.77 80.47 81.44 +.25
Aug 79.50 80.01 78.89 79.60 +.11
Sep 78.43 78.97 77.95 78.44 —.02
Oct 77.76 78.24 77.24 77.66 —.11
Dec 77.64 78.01 76.99 77.38 —.15
Jan 76.93 77.58 76.68 76.92 —.15
Mar 76.05 76.62 75.97 76.06 —.13
May 75.29 75.86 75.15 75.23 —.15
Jul 74.97 75.00 74.27 74.34 —.18
Aug 73.22 —.17
Sep 72.26 —.15
Oct 71.52 —.04
Dec 71.19 71.28 71.19 71.28 —.04
Jan 70.90 +.02
Mar 70.44 +.02
May 70.31 +.03
Jul 70.25 +.03
Aug 70.12 +.02
Sep 70.00 +.01
Oct 69.88
Dec 69.18 —.15
Jul 68.88 —.15
Oct 68.88 —.15
Dec 68.55 —.15
Est. sales 98,734. Mon.’s sales 92,915
Mon.’s open int 400,360, up 8,299
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 408.00 418.60 404.00 417.40 +10.30
Aug 402.00 410.80 399.00 409.80 +8.50
Sep 395.70 403.90 394.20 403.10 +7.40
Oct 390.90 398.50 389.70 397.30 +6.40
Dec 392.60 399.80 390.60 398.50 +6.20
Jan 391.40 397.90 390.70 397.20 +5.80
Mar 386.90 393.20 386.10 392.60 +5.70
May 385.10 391.00 384.20 390.80 +5.70
Jul 384.80 390.40 384.20 390.40 +5.60
Aug 379.60 384.70 379.50 384.70 +5.10
Sep 372.30 376.40 372.30 376.40 +4.10
Oct 362.20 365.40 361.90 365.40 +3.40
Dec 361.10 365.20 361.10 365.20 +3.40
Jan 363.00 +3.60
Mar 358.20 +3.40
May 356.80 +4.30
Jul 356.00 +4.30
Aug 356.00 +4.30
Sep 346.50 +4.30
Oct 337.20 +4.30
Dec 336.70 +4.30
Jul 336.70 +4.30
Oct 336.70 +4.30
Dec 336.70 +4.30
Est. sales 122,241. Mon.’s sales 76,764
Mon.’s open int 377,915, up 1,900

