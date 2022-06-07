CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1093 1101 1058½ 1071¾ —21¼ Sep 1105¼ 1112 1071¼ 1084½ —20 Dec 1117 1123 1082¾ 1096¾ —18½ Mar 1121¼ 1122½ 1093 1107 —17¼ May 1130½ 1132¼ 1097¼ 1112 —16¼ Jul 1106 1115 1078¼ 1095 —11¾ Sep 1096 1096 1064¾ 1083½ —6¼ Dec 1081 1083¼ 1049½ 1074 —1 Mar 1055¾ May 1032¾ 1034¼ 1012 1034¼ +1½ Jul 950½ 966¼ 948¼ 962 +3½ Est. sales 176,827. Mon.’s sales 132,406 Mon.’s open int 331,551, up 1,279 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 739 765 735 757 +14½ Sep 711 732¼ 708 725¾ +11½ Dec 699½ 720¼ 696¾ 714 +11½ Mar 704½ 725 701¾ 719 +11¾ May 705 725½ 703 720½ +12 Jul 701¼ 721 699¼ 716½ +12 Sep 646¾ 669¾ 646¾ 668½ +17 Dec 624½ 653¼ 623¾ 649¼ +20 Mar 630½ 657½ 630¼ 655 +20 May 643¾ 656¼ 643¾ 656¼ +19¾ Jul 637 653¼ 636¾ 652¼ +18¾ Sep 592¾ +18¾ Dec 564 583½ 564 581 +16¾ Jul 590¼ +16¾ Dec 549 553¼ 545 553¼ +16½ Est. sales 430,722. Mon.’s sales 269,941 Mon.’s open int 1,566,793, up 1,059 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 680¾ 694¾ 665¼ 668 —12¼ Sep 641 644¼ 625½ 632¾ —4½ Dec 638 641 628¾ 628¾ —1½ Mar 635 635 628 628½ May 624¾ Jul 624½ Sep 578 Dec 578 Mar 570¼ May 567½ Jul 551¼ Sep 567 Est. sales 348. Mon.’s sales 176 Mon.’s open int 3,172, up 18 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1699¼ 1732¾ 1692¼ 1728¼ +29 Aug 1635¼ 1661¼ 1630 1653¾ +18 Sep 1561¾ 1584½ 1558¼ 1576 +12½ Nov 1533¼ 1554 1528¼ 1549¾ +16¼ Jan 1537¾ 1558½ 1535¾ 1554 +15¾ Mar 1528¾ 1548 1527¼ 1543¾ +13½ May 1526¾ 1545½ 1526¾ 1541¼ +12 Jul 1526½ 1541½ 1523½ 1537¾ +10¾ Aug 1511¼ +9 Sep 1449½ 1456½ 1449½ 1456½ +10¾ Nov 1403 1417 1402 1416 +11¾ Jan 1418 +12 Mar 1406¾ +11½ May 1403¼ +11½ Jul 1402¾ +12¼ Aug 1398¾ +12¼ Sep 1395¼ +12¼ Nov 1333½ +13 Jul 1328½ +13 Nov 1295 +13½ Est. sales 257,011. Mon.’s sales 158,564 Mon.’s open int 759,394, up 2,324 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 81.28 81.77 80.47 81.44 +.25 Aug 79.50 80.01 78.89 79.60 +.11 Sep 78.43 78.97 77.95 78.44 —.02 Oct 77.76 78.24 77.24 77.66 —.11 Dec 77.64 78.01 76.99 77.38 —.15 Jan 76.93 77.58 76.68 76.92 —.15 Mar 76.05 76.62 75.97 76.06 —.13 May 75.29 75.86 75.15 75.23 —.15 Jul 74.97 75.00 74.27 74.34 —.18 Aug 73.22 —.17 Sep 72.26 —.15 Oct 71.52 —.04 Dec 71.19 71.28 71.19 71.28 —.04 Jan 70.90 +.02 Mar 70.44 +.02 May 70.31 +.03 Jul 70.25 +.03 Aug 70.12 +.02 Sep 70.00 +.01 Oct 69.88 Dec 69.18 —.15 Jul 68.88 —.15 Oct 68.88 —.15 Dec 68.55 —.15 Est. sales 98,734. Mon.’s sales 92,915 Mon.’s open int 400,360, up 8,299 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 408.00 418.60 404.00 417.40 +10.30 Aug 402.00 410.80 399.00 409.80 +8.50 Sep 395.70 403.90 394.20 403.10 +7.40 Oct 390.90 398.50 389.70 397.30 +6.40 Dec 392.60 399.80 390.60 398.50 +6.20 Jan 391.40 397.90 390.70 397.20 +5.80 Mar 386.90 393.20 386.10 392.60 +5.70 May 385.10 391.00 384.20 390.80 +5.70 Jul 384.80 390.40 384.20 390.40 +5.60 Aug 379.60 384.70 379.50 384.70 +5.10 Sep 372.30 376.40 372.30 376.40 +4.10 Oct 362.20 365.40 361.90 365.40 +3.40 Dec 361.10 365.20 361.10 365.20 +3.40 Jan 363.00 +3.60 Mar 358.20 +3.40 May 356.80 +4.30 Jul 356.00 +4.30 Aug 356.00 +4.30 Sep 346.50 +4.30 Oct 337.20 +4.30 Dec 336.70 +4.30 Jul 336.70 +4.30 Oct 336.70 +4.30 Dec 336.70 +4.30 Est. sales 122,241. Mon.’s sales 76,764 Mon.’s open int 377,915, up 1,900

