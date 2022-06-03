RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable | Putin-linked elites targeted for sanctions | Ukraine facing grinding campaign
AP Top Political News at 5:49 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Democrats, Republicans fight to a redistricting stalemate

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

Debt wiped for Corinthian students as bigger decisions loom

House panel advances gun bill after recent mass shootings

Biden decides on Saudi visit as OPEC+ boosts oil production

Jan. 6 committee sets prime-time hearing date for findings

