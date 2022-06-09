RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

China and Russia defend North Korea vetoes in first at UN

Hearings guide: What to know as the Jan. 6 panel goes public

What we know about Trump’s actions as insurrection unfolded

Jan. 6 panel’s 1,000 witnesses: From Trump aides to rioters

Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit

New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’

Capitol attack’s full story: Jan. 6 panel probes US risks

Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

New CISA cyber fellowship comes three months after shields up campaign begins

Pentagon’s CDAO aims to scale ‘different operating model’

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

While advocates await new DoD data on military food insecurity, researchers suggest solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up