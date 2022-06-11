Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges
1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings
Biden facing fire and anger during New Mexico visit
Biden tells Democratic donors “we need two more senators”
Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 ‘war scene’ in her testimony
What’s next for the Jan. 6 panel: More hearings, more Trump
Jan. 6 hearing doesn’t change many minds in Philly suburbs
Texas massacre spurs Oregon gun-safety ballot initiative
To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.