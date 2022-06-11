AP Top Political News at 12:29 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go Thousands…

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings Biden facing fire and anger during New Mexico visit Biden tells Democratic donors “we need two more senators” Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 ‘war scene’ in her testimony What’s next for the Jan. 6 panel: More hearings, more Trump Jan. 6 hearing doesn’t change many minds in Philly suburbs Texas massacre spurs Oregon gun-safety ballot initiative To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.