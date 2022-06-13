2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals Specialty Top-50 Rankings

U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals 2022-2023 Pediatric Specialty Rankings The results are in! Announcing the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals…

U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals 2022-2023 Pediatric Specialty Rankings

The results are in! Announcing the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals 2022-2023 rankings, which rate eligible medical centers in 10 pediatric specialties.

Ratings are based on hospital-submitted data, including measurements such as survival and complex surgical outcomes, as well as use of best practices, infection prevention, advanced technologies, nursing quality, specialty-specific certifications and services, efforts to enhance equity, diversity and inclusion, and the expert opinion of specialists in the field.

Fifty of the top-performing hospitals were ranked in pediatric cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Cancer

To rate children’s hospitals for care in pediatric cancer, the hospitals were evaluated on five-year survival, bone marrow transplant services for cancers like leukemia and programs for brain tumors and sarcomas, as well as infection prevention.

The evaluations included other data collected via a detailed U.S. News clinical survey of children’s hospitals, in addition to nominations from pediatric cancer specialists and subspecialists who recommended the hospital for serious pediatric oncology cases.

The top-ranked hospitals for pediatric cancer are:

1. Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

2. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

3. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Cancer rankings list.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery

To rate children’s hospitals in cardiology and heart surgery, eligible hospitals were evaluated on survival after complex heart surgery – such as heart transplants and corrective surgery for congenital heart defects – ability to prevent infections, best practices, program services and other hospital-submitted data, as well as nominations from pediatric heart specialists who responded to surveys in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and recommended the hospital for serious cases of congenital heart disease.

The top-ranked hospitals for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery are:

1. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

2. Boston Children’s Hospital.

3. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings list.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology

Eligible hospitals were ranked in treating diabetes and endocrine disorders in children based on hospital-submitted data, including management of conditions (such as pediatric Type 1 diabetes, weight disorders and hypothyroidism), infection prevention, nurse staffing, best practices and other measures, plus nominations from specialists and subspecialists in pediatric endocrinology who responded to surveys and recommended the children’s hospital for serious cases in endocrinology.

The top-ranked hospitals for pediatric diabetes and endocrinology are:

1. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

2. Boston Children’s Hospital.

3. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology rankings list.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Fifty pediatric centers were ranked in treating digestive disorders in children. Hospitals were evaluated based on hospital-submitted data on liver transplant survival and treatment of inflammatory bowel issues, patient volume and prevention of intensive care unit infections, along with other data and expert opinion from specialists and subspecialists in pediatric gastroenterology and GI procedures.

The top-ranked hospitals for pediatric gastroenterology and GI procedures are:

1. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

3. Boston Children’s Hospital.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery rankings list.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Neonatology

Fifty children’s hospitals were ranked in neonatology for care of fragile newborns. Among the information used in the analysis were hospital-submitted data on growth, patient volume, infection rates in the neonatal intensive care unit, availability of technology for procedures such as ECMO (heart-lung bypass support), as well as nominations from neonatologists who recommended the hospital for serious cases in the specialty.

The top-rated hospitals for neonatology are:

1. Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

2. Boston Children’s Hospital.

3. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

See the full 2022-2023 Neonatology rankings list.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Nephrology

Children’s nephrology hospital care was ranked for treatment of serious kidney disorders in children. Survival following kidney transplant, biopsy complications, management of dialysis and overall infection prevention, along with other data collected from a detailed U.S. News clinical survey of children’s hospitals, were used in the evaluation, as well as expert opinion from specialists and subspecialists in pediatric nephrology.

The top-ranked children’s hospitals in pediatric nephrology are:

1. Boston Children’s Hospital.

2. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, California.

3. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Nephrology rankings list.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery

Fifty hospitals were ranked for pediatric neurosurgery care and treatment of serious neurological problems such as epilepsy, head trauma and brain tumors. Hospitals were evaluated on metrics such as survival following complex surgery, surgical complications and infection prevention, along with other data collected from a detailed U.S. News clinical survey of children’s hospitals. Hospitals were also evaluated based on expert opinion from specialists and subspecialists in pediatric neurology who recommended the hospital for care in the most serious neurological cases.

The top-rated hospitals in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery are:

1. Boston Children’s Hospital.

2. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

3. Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery rankings list.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Orthopedics

Fifty children’s hospitals were ranked in pediatric orthopedics for treatment of conditions such as scoliosis and spina bifida and bone injuries. Hospitals were evaluated on care for complex fractures, prevention of surgical complications and infection, along with other data collected from a detailed U.S. News clinical survey of children’s orthopedic centers as well as nominations from pediatric orthopedic specialists and subspecialists who recommended the hospital for complex orthopedic care.

The top-rated hospitals in pediatric orthopedics are:

1. Boston Children’s Hospital.

2. Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

3. Children’s Medical Center Dallas-Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Orthopedics rankings.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Pediatric centers were ranked for care of serious lung and respiratory problems in children. Hospitals were evaluated on successful management of asthma, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and performance of lung transplants, along with nominations from pediatric specialists and subspecialists who recommended the hospital for serious cases in pediatric pulmonology.

The top-ranked hospitals in pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery are:

1. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

2. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

3. Boston Children’s Hospital.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery rankings.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Urology

Fifty children’s medical centers were ranked for care of serious urological conditions. Hospital ratings included data on infections from urinary catheters, nurse staffing and patient volume, along with other data collected from a detailed U.S. News clinical survey of children’s hospitals, plus nominations from pediatric urologist specialists and subspecialists who recommended the hospital for serious cases in pediatric urology.

The top-rated hospitals for pediatric urology are:

1. Boston Children’s Hospital.

2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

3. Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.

See the full 2022-2023 Pediatric Urology rankings.

More from U.S. News

Questions Doctors Wish Their Patients Would Ask

Did You Choose a Good Doctor?

7 Ways to Prevent Medical Errors

2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals Specialty Top-50 Rankings originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/14/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new ranking results.