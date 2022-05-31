UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1GranTierrag
|15
|2.02
|.76
|1.82
|+1.06
|+139.2
|2MexcoEngy
|43.00
|9.00
|19.76
|+10.38
|+110.7
|3RingEnergy
|5.09
|2.25
|4.44
|+2.16
|+
|94.7
|4BattalionOil
|23.33
|9.74
|16.03
|+6.23
|+
|63.6
|5Tellurian
|6.54
|2.23
|4.77
|+1.69
|+
|54.9
|6ImperOilg
|20
|57.63
|36.19
|55.45
|+19.35
|+
|53.6
|7EmpirePetrl
|24.90
|13.09
|20.98
|+6.88
|+
|48.8
|8EvolutionPet
|8.17
|4.98
|7.33
|+2.28
|+
|45.1
|9SupDrillPdts
|1.84
|.65
|1.05
|+.32
|+
|43.2
|10RileyExplor
|86
|36.00
|19.00
|27.47
|+8.15
|+
|42.2
|11ProtalixBio
|2.00
|.70
|1.18
|+.35
|+
|41.8
|12SolitarioExp
|.98
|.42
|.68
|+.18
|+
|36.0
|13CheniereEngy
|150.00
|100.13
|136.77
|+35.35
|+
|34.9
|14AdamsRsc
|10
|39.89
|27.40
|36.69
|+8.88
|+
|31.9
|15Envela
|5.64
|3.51
|5.30
|+1.23
|+
|30.2
|16ArenaGpHln
|15.40
|7.50
|10.99
|+2.49
|+
|29.3
|17CheniereEnLP
|24
|61.91
|42.00
|53.77
|+11.53
|+
|27.3
|18Pedevco
|2.44
|1.00
|1.34
|+.28
|+
|26.4
|19NexGenEng
|5.66
|3.67
|5.37
|+1.00
|+
|22.9
|20Globalstar
|1.54
|.90
|1.40
|+.24
|+
|20.7
|21RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|3.61
|5.47
|+.87
|+
|18.9
|22FTEngyInco
|17.00
|13.82
|16.36
|+2.54
|+
|18.4
|23FlanignEnt
|5
|40.00
|26.92
|36.40
|+5.53
|+
|17.9
|24CoreMolding
|24
|11.51
|7.96
|10.00
|+1.49
|+
|17.5
|25CaldeoniaMn
|8
|18.23
|10.51
|13.62
|+1.96
|+
|16.8
|26UraniumEng
|6.60
|2.34
|3.82
|+.47
|+
|14.0
|27VistaGold
|1.12
|.63
|.80
|+.09
|+
|12.3
|28GoldResource
|15
|2.63
|1.50
|1.75
|+.19
|+
|12.2
|29Cohen&Co
|2
|17.97
|12.14
|16.41
|+1.60
|+
|10.8
|30NERealty
|3
|85.00
|66.13
|75.01
|+7.21
|+
|10.6
|31GrupoSimec
|36.27
|22.97
|29.72
|+2.72
|+
|10.1
|32GoldenMin
|38
|.63
|.34
|.38
|+.03
|+
|8.9
|33WstnCop&Ggs
|2.40
|1.41
|1.69
|+.13
|+
|8.3
|34IncOpporRI
|11
|16.99
|10.05
|12.83
|+.88
|+
|7.4
|35FriedmanInds
|12.00
|7.37
|9.99
|+.61
|+
|6.5
|36GamcoGoldNR
|4.14
|3.54
|3.99
|+.24
|+
|6.4
|37MastchDig
|18
|21.83
|16.00
|17.98
|+.91
|+
|5.3
|38SeabrdCp
|10
|4394.25
|3577.79
|4139.38+204.37
|+
|5.2
|39BirksGroup
|5.99
|4.29
|5.02
|+.17
|+
|3.5
|40NtlHlthcare
|8
|75.35
|61.98
|70.29
|+2.35
|+
|3.5
|41XtantMed
|.92
|.48
|.58
|+.02
|+
|2.7
|42UnivSecInst
|5.25
|2.27
|3.49
|+.09
|+
|2.6
|43BluerckResid
|27.00
|25.56
|27.00
|+.61
|+
|2.3
|44ChiRivet
|26
|29.28
|25.11
|26.85
|+.58
|+
|2.2
|45GeeGroupInc
|.65
|.47
|.58
|+.01
|+
|2.1
|46Ballantyne
|4
|3.43
|2.65
|2.92
|+.03
|+
|1.0
|47FTSIntl
|26.68
|25.00
|26.51
|+.26
|+
|1.0
|48B2goldCpg
|10
|5.07
|3.39
|3.95
|+.02
|+
|.5
|49AustinGoldn
|29.00
|1.61
|1.72
|50CKXLands
|47
|16.50
|10.21
|11.20
|51GeniusGrpn
|34.98
|5.07
|8.21
|52IdahoStrRsn
|12.48
|6.30
|7.32
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1vjAerocentry
|1
|63.80
|.91
|1.10
|—58.60
|—
|98.2
|2LairdSuper
|14.79
|1.88
|2.39
|—10.65
|—
|81.7
|3Renovacor
|8.66
|1.91
|1.94
|—
|5.76
|—
|74.8
|4BitNileHld
|1
|1.43
|.23
|.38
|—
|.81
|—
|68.0
|5AmpioPharm
|.65
|.15
|.18
|—
|.39
|—
|67.9
|6Stereotaxis
|7.22
|1.72
|2.01
|—
|4.19
|—
|67.6
|7MyomoInc
|8.79
|1.97
|2.24
|—
|4.61
|—
|67.3
|8PowerREIT
|14
|81.99
|19.30
|22.90
|—45.99
|—
|66.8
|9AsensusSrg
|1.22
|.35
|.39
|—
|.72
|—
|64.7
|10Trio-Tech
|20
|13.49
|4.27
|5.12
|—
|8.31
|—
|61.9
|11WincIncn
|8.66
|1.69
|2.15
|—
|3.10
|—
|59.0
|12BiomX
|2.14
|.64
|.67
|—
|.93
|—
|58.1
|13MarygoldCos
|5.15
|.97
|1.45
|—
|1.94
|—
|57.2
|14iBio
|.61
|.22
|.24
|—
|.31
|—
|56.1
|15AlexcoResg
|2.09
|.71
|.77
|—
|.97
|—
|55.7
|16IndiaGlCap
|1.16
|.42
|.43
|—
|.54
|—
|55.6
|17ChinaPhrmH
|.53
|.20
|.23
|—
|.25
|—
|52.0
|18DecisPtSyst
|12.98
|3.34
|5.50
|—
|5.84
|—
|51.5
|19MilestoneSci
|2.20
|.75
|1.01
|—
|1.05
|—
|51.0
|20TakungArt
|4.88
|1.55
|1.99
|—
|2.06
|—
|50.9
|21OceanPwr
|1.89
|.75
|.75
|—
|.73
|—
|49.3
|22LineageCell
|2.58
|1.10
|1.25
|—
|1.20
|—
|49.0
|23eMagin
|1.92
|.62
|.66
|—
|.63
|—
|48.8
|24CentrusEngy
|3
|57.67
|17.36
|25.59
|—24.32
|—
|48.7
|25Cel-Sci
|7.73
|2.49
|3.65
|—
|3.45
|—
|48.6
|26FrshVineWn
|9.75
|2.49
|2.72
|—
|2.38
|—
|46.7
|27NovaBayPh
|.43
|.17
|.20
|—
|.18
|—
|46.4
|28NanoViricid
|3.93
|1.04
|2.00
|—
|1.72
|—
|46.2
|29GalianoGld
|2
|.80
|.37
|.39
|—
|.31
|—
|44.4
|30InfuSystem
|17.54
|6.78
|9.67
|—
|7.36
|—
|43.2
|31WestwatRs
|2.54
|1.00
|1.23
|—
|.92
|—
|42.8
|32AltisourceAsst
|1
|18.70
|8.78
|10.49
|—
|7.42
|—
|41.4
|33inTestCorp
|14
|14.05
|6.57
|7.50
|—
|5.22
|—
|41.0
|34ComstockM
|2.12
|.72
|.77
|—
|.53
|—
|40.7
|35TrilogyMetl
|1.70
|.83
|.99
|—
|.66
|—
|40.0
|36BlonderTLab
|.93
|.33
|.37
|—
|.23
|—
|38.1
|37FlexibleSolu
|10
|4.50
|2.06
|2.41
|—
|1.48
|—
|38.0
|38ZedgeIncn
|12
|9.39
|4.05
|5.32
|—
|3.18
|—
|37.4
|39cbdMDInc
|1.30
|.56
|.69
|—
|.39
|—
|36.1
|40Sifco
|7.95
|3.44
|4.21
|—
|2.29
|—
|35.2
|41SierraMetl
|6
|1.84
|.77
|.88
|—
|.48
|—
|35.1
|421847Goedck
|2.61
|1.26
|1.56
|—
|.84
|—
|35.0
|43WirelessTel
|2.40
|1.39
|1.45
|—
|.76
|—
|34.3
|44AgeXThera
|1.33
|.63
|.73
|—
|.37
|—
|33.5
|45RetractblTch
|3
|7.37
|3.28
|4.63
|—
|2.30
|—
|33.2
|46PalatinTech
|.55
|.32
|.36
|—
|.15
|—
|29.3
|47ImpacMtg
|1.35
|.60
|.79
|—
|.33
|—
|29.3
|48MatinasBio
|1.06
|.49
|.72
|—
|.30
|—
|29.2
|49WidePoint
|3
|4.81
|2.45
|2.79
|—
|1.14
|—
|29.0
|50BMTech
|10.65
|6.00
|6.59
|—
|2.62
|—
|28.4
|—————————
