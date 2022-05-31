RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Rocket strike in Sloviansk | Mayor says half of Sievierodonetsk seized by Russian forces | A ‘terrible nightmare’
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 6:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GranTierrag 15 2.02 .76 1.82 +1.06 +139.2
2MexcoEngy 43.00 9.00 19.76 +10.38 +110.7
3RingEnergy 5.09 2.25 4.44 +2.16 + 94.7
4BattalionOil 23.33 9.74 16.03 +6.23 + 63.6
5Tellurian 6.54 2.23 4.77 +1.69 + 54.9
6ImperOilg 20 57.63 36.19 55.45 +19.35 + 53.6
7EmpirePetrl 24.90 13.09 20.98 +6.88 + 48.8
8EvolutionPet 8.17 4.98 7.33 +2.28 + 45.1
9SupDrillPdts 1.84 .65 1.05 +.32 + 43.2
10RileyExplor 86 36.00 19.00 27.47 +8.15 + 42.2
11ProtalixBio 2.00 .70 1.18 +.35 + 41.8
12SolitarioExp .98 .42 .68 +.18 + 36.0
13CheniereEngy 150.00 100.13 136.77 +35.35 + 34.9
14AdamsRsc 10 39.89 27.40 36.69 +8.88 + 31.9
15Envela 5.64 3.51 5.30 +1.23 + 30.2
16ArenaGpHln 15.40 7.50 10.99 +2.49 + 29.3
17CheniereEnLP 24 61.91 42.00 53.77 +11.53 + 27.3
18Pedevco 2.44 1.00 1.34 +.28 + 26.4
19NexGenEng 5.66 3.67 5.37 +1.00 + 22.9
20Globalstar 1.54 .90 1.40 +.24 + 20.7
21RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 3.61 5.47 +.87 + 18.9
22FTEngyInco 17.00 13.82 16.36 +2.54 + 18.4
23FlanignEnt 5 40.00 26.92 36.40 +5.53 + 17.9
24CoreMolding 24 11.51 7.96 10.00 +1.49 + 17.5
25CaldeoniaMn 8 18.23 10.51 13.62 +1.96 + 16.8
26UraniumEng 6.60 2.34 3.82 +.47 + 14.0
27VistaGold 1.12 .63 .80 +.09 + 12.3
28GoldResource 15 2.63 1.50 1.75 +.19 + 12.2
29Cohen&Co 2 17.97 12.14 16.41 +1.60 + 10.8
30NERealty 3 85.00 66.13 75.01 +7.21 + 10.6
31GrupoSimec 36.27 22.97 29.72 +2.72 + 10.1
32GoldenMin 38 .63 .34 .38 +.03 + 8.9
33WstnCop&Ggs 2.40 1.41 1.69 +.13 + 8.3
34IncOpporRI 11 16.99 10.05 12.83 +.88 + 7.4
35FriedmanInds 12.00 7.37 9.99 +.61 + 6.5
36GamcoGoldNR 4.14 3.54 3.99 +.24 + 6.4
37MastchDig 18 21.83 16.00 17.98 +.91 + 5.3
38SeabrdCp 10 4394.25 3577.79 4139.38+204.37 + 5.2
39BirksGroup 5.99 4.29 5.02 +.17 + 3.5
40NtlHlthcare 8 75.35 61.98 70.29 +2.35 + 3.5
41XtantMed .92 .48 .58 +.02 + 2.7
42UnivSecInst 5.25 2.27 3.49 +.09 + 2.6
43BluerckResid 27.00 25.56 27.00 +.61 + 2.3
44ChiRivet 26 29.28 25.11 26.85 +.58 + 2.2
45GeeGroupInc .65 .47 .58 +.01 + 2.1
46Ballantyne 4 3.43 2.65 2.92 +.03 + 1.0
47FTSIntl 26.68 25.00 26.51 +.26 + 1.0
48B2goldCpg 10 5.07 3.39 3.95 +.02 + .5
49AustinGoldn 29.00 1.61 1.72
50CKXLands 47 16.50 10.21 11.20
51GeniusGrpn 34.98 5.07 8.21
52IdahoStrRsn 12.48 6.30 7.32
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1vjAerocentry 1 63.80 .91 1.10 —58.60 98.2
2LairdSuper 14.79 1.88 2.39 —10.65 81.7
3Renovacor 8.66 1.91 1.94 5.76 74.8
4BitNileHld 1 1.43 .23 .38 .81 68.0
5AmpioPharm .65 .15 .18 .39 67.9
6Stereotaxis 7.22 1.72 2.01 4.19 67.6
7MyomoInc 8.79 1.97 2.24 4.61 67.3
8PowerREIT 14 81.99 19.30 22.90 —45.99 66.8
9AsensusSrg 1.22 .35 .39 .72 64.7
10Trio-Tech 20 13.49 4.27 5.12 8.31 61.9
11WincIncn 8.66 1.69 2.15 3.10 59.0
12BiomX 2.14 .64 .67 .93 58.1
13MarygoldCos 5.15 .97 1.45 1.94 57.2
14iBio .61 .22 .24 .31 56.1
15AlexcoResg 2.09 .71 .77 .97 55.7
16IndiaGlCap 1.16 .42 .43 .54 55.6
17ChinaPhrmH .53 .20 .23 .25 52.0
18DecisPtSyst 12.98 3.34 5.50 5.84 51.5
19MilestoneSci 2.20 .75 1.01 1.05 51.0
20TakungArt 4.88 1.55 1.99 2.06 50.9
21OceanPwr 1.89 .75 .75 .73 49.3
22LineageCell 2.58 1.10 1.25 1.20 49.0
23eMagin 1.92 .62 .66 .63 48.8
24CentrusEngy 3 57.67 17.36 25.59 —24.32 48.7
25Cel-Sci 7.73 2.49 3.65 3.45 48.6
26FrshVineWn 9.75 2.49 2.72 2.38 46.7
27NovaBayPh .43 .17 .20 .18 46.4
28NanoViricid 3.93 1.04 2.00 1.72 46.2
29GalianoGld 2 .80 .37 .39 .31 44.4
30InfuSystem 17.54 6.78 9.67 7.36 43.2
31WestwatRs 2.54 1.00 1.23 .92 42.8
32AltisourceAsst 1 18.70 8.78 10.49 7.42 41.4
33inTestCorp 14 14.05 6.57 7.50 5.22 41.0
34ComstockM 2.12 .72 .77 .53 40.7
35TrilogyMetl 1.70 .83 .99 .66 40.0
36BlonderTLab .93 .33 .37 .23 38.1
37FlexibleSolu 10 4.50 2.06 2.41 1.48 38.0
38ZedgeIncn 12 9.39 4.05 5.32 3.18 37.4
39cbdMDInc 1.30 .56 .69 .39 36.1
40Sifco 7.95 3.44 4.21 2.29 35.2
41SierraMetl 6 1.84 .77 .88 .48 35.1
421847Goedck 2.61 1.26 1.56 .84 35.0
43WirelessTel 2.40 1.39 1.45 .76 34.3
44AgeXThera 1.33 .63 .73 .37 33.5
45RetractblTch 3 7.37 3.28 4.63 2.30 33.2
46PalatinTech .55 .32 .36 .15 29.3
47ImpacMtg 1.35 .60 .79 .33 29.3
48MatinasBio 1.06 .49 .72 .30 29.2
49WidePoint 3 4.81 2.45 2.79 1.14 29.0
50BMTech 10.65 6.00 6.59 2.62 28.4
—————————

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

