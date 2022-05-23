The 13 Best Restaurants in Sedona, Arizona

Travelers flock to Sedona to marvel at the region’s stunning red rock formations and to experience the town’s famous New…

Travelers flock to Sedona to marvel at the region’s stunning red rock formations and to experience the town’s famous New Age vortexes, cyclones of energy from the earth. But don’t overlook the region’s first-rate dining scene — from sophisticated eateries to laid-back local hangouts, Sedona’s restaurants boast jaw-dropping views and flavorful menus. Whether you have a hankering for fresh seafood, authentic Italian cuisine, barbecue or classic Mexican fare, Sedona has you covered.

— Elote Cafe

— Creekside American Bistro

— Pisa Lisa

— Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits

— ChocolaTree Organic Oasis

— Hideaway House

— Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano

— The Hudson

— The Golden Goose American Grill

— Mesa Grill

— Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill

— Cress on Oak Creek

— Coffee Pot Restaurant

Elote Cafe

Overlooking the breathtaking red rocks, the Mexican and Southwestern restaurant Elote Cafe is one of Sedona’s most popular establishments. Dine indoors or outside on the patio, and if you’re feeling like a beverage, you can even sit at the bar. Recent visitors raved about the restaurant’s namesake elote (fire-roasted corn on the cob smothered in spicy mayo, lime and cotija cheese) and its smoked brisket enchiladas, which are served with a side of rice and refried black beans. Many also suggested ordering a margarita to complement your meal — they come in seven different variations, ranging from traditional lime to guava to grapefruit. However, nondrinkers won’t be disappointed either: Elote Cafe also offers a mocktail menu, which includes an alcohol-free prickly pear and serrano cocktail and a blood orange limeade.

Reservations at this top-notch establishment are required for all guests; tables can be booked up to two months in advance, but travelers say the wait is worth it. Keep in mind, Elote Cafe can only accommodate parties of eight people or fewer, so look elsewhere if you’re organizing a large get-together.

Address: 350 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

Creekside American Bistro

Praised by diners for its spectacular view of the red rocks, Creekside American Bistro serves contemporary American cuisine with a twist. Its extensive menu ranging from soups and salads to burgers and salmon — alongside specialties such as lamp chop lollipops and umami burger bowls — appeals to even the pickiest of eaters. Recent visitors, who pointed to the shrimp and grits and the peach cobbler as two of Creekside’s standout dishes, recommend savoring your meal on one of the restaurant’s covered outdoor decks. This traveler-approved establishment often accommodates walk-ins, but to avoid long waits you’ll want to make a reservation in advance.

Address: 251 state Route 179, Sedona, AZ 86336

Pisa Lisa

If delicious wood-fired pizza is what you’re after, look no further than Pisa Lisa. In addition to a lengthy list of red and white pizzas, this authentic Italian eatery serves up soups, salads, paninis and tapas. Plus, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with the restaurant’s tiramisu, seasonal cheesecake or artisan gelato. Enjoy your meal in the main dining area, at the bar or outside under one of Pisa Lisa’s shady umbrellas. Reservations are not accepted here; several travelers warn the restaurant can get crowded, so expect a wait. Note that Pisa Lisa also does not take parties larger than six people.

Address: 2245 state Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits

This family-owned restaurant may have been serving patrons since 1993, but that is not where its story begins. Formerly the site of the Oak Creek Tavern, a thriving pool hall and saloon that opened in 1946, this historic establishment is said to have served legends such as John Wayne, Donna Reed, Joan Crawford and Elvis Presley before falling into disrepair. When it opened again to the public years later, its new name was fitting: Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits. The tavern pool tables may be long gone, but visitors can still see remnants of the Cowboy Club’s storied past in its saloon-style doors and restored barnwood walls.

Enjoy a tasty meal inside amid Wild West-themed decor or dine alfresco: The Cowboy Club’s outdoor porch and plaza offer heaters and misters in addition to stunning views of the desert landscape. In what the restaurant calls “high desert cuisine,” the menu features a selection of Southwestern specialties like bison chili and rattlesnake sausage as well as crowd-pleasers like burgers, salads and steaks. While many visitors said the cast-iron cornbread and original cactus fries (served with a prickly pear dipping sauce) can’t be missed, others gave high scores to the elk chops and the brisket sandwich.

Address: 241 N. state Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

ChocolaTree Organic Oasis

For top-notch vegan and vegetarian fare, set your sights on ChocolaTree Organic Oasis. Situated along state Route 89A, this restaurant promises 100% organic, gluten-free and house-made dishes, so you can feel good about what you’re putting into your body. Munch on a light bite like avocado toast or chipotle paneer, then follow it up with a salad, sandwich or wrap; you’ll also have your pick of drinks, from ginger lemonade to lattes to wellness shots. Just remember that the majority of the menu is seasonal and changes based on what is available locally. Recent travelers praised the eatery’s beautiful property, which includes an indoor dining area and an outdoor garden that provides many of ChocolaTree’s herbs, and recommended sampling the chocolate treats made at the in-house shop.

Address: 1595 W. state Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Hideaway House

Boasting delicious Italian fare and sublime views of Arizona’s iconic Snoopy Rock, this casual eatery is the perfect place to grab a post-hike bite. Choose from a selection of pizza, pasta and sandwiches, then enjoy your meal on one of three open-air patios, all backed by the gorgeous red rocks. If you’d rather sit inside, the restaurant offers two dining rooms and a bar. And because Hideaway House prides itself on its laid-back, come-as-you-are atmosphere, you can save those dress shoes for another occasion. Past visitors complimented the restaurant’s attentive staff and said you can’t go wrong no matter what dish you order here.

Address: 231 state Route 179, Sedona, AZ 86336

Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano

This sophisticated restaurant is ideal for special occasions. Enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner with your sweetie in Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano’s extravagant dining room, or dine outside on the patio. Boasting impeccable Italian dishes and plenty of fresh, sustainably sourced seafood — plus an extensive selection of wines — this elegant establishment is one of Sedona’s best for fine dining. Recent guests raved about the restaurant’s chic atmosphere, although they warn entrees and drinks will cost you a pretty penny. Keep in mind that reservations are required and patrons in the dining room must follow a “resort casual” dress code, which asks guests to refrain from wearing hats, flip flops, cut-offs and short shorts, tank tops and branded sportswear. This restaurant is also not able to accommodate parties larger than six people.

Address: 2321 W. state Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

The Hudson

Located near Marg’s Draw Trailhead, this neighborhood eatery is loved by travelers for its awe-inspiring views and relaxing atmosphere. Visit for lunch or dinner to experience The Hudson’s delectable American cuisine, which ranges from burgers and steak to chopped salads, bruschetta and fish. If you fancy a beverage, maybe you’ll opt for one of the restaurant’s signature cocktails, which include favorites such as gin and tonics and lemon drops, in addition to unique options like cold brew martinis and prickly pear margaritas. Arrive during the restaurant’s daily happy hour for discounts on select drinks and appetizers in the bar and lounge. This restaurant, self-described as “industrial chic,” also has seating in its open dining room and outdoor deck.

Address: 671 state Route 179, Sedona, AZ 86336

The Golden Goose American Grill

Travelers rave about The Golden Goose American Grill for its excellent service and appetizing entrees spanning innovative seafood dishes to expertly prepared steaks. For something sweet after your meal, choose from a number of tasty treats (think: tiramisu and triple chocolate cake), or indulge in a dessert coffee. As a family-owned and operated establishment, The Golden Goose is known for its welcoming and cozy environment, ideal for intimate or relaxed gatherings. The best part? The Golden Goose offers a dog-friendly outdoor patio where guests can dine alongside their pets.

Address: 2545 W. state Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Mesa Grill

For a memorable dining experience, head to Mesa Grill. Located next to Sedona Airport, this unique eatery offers guests the chance to watch planes and helicopters take off and land while chowing down on delicious Southwestern cuisine. You can observe the live show from inside through Mesa Grill’s floor-to-ceiling windows or take in the view on its heated outdoor patio. Arrive in the evening to catch the sunset over the red rock formations, or come earlier in the day to sample the breakfast and weekend brunch options — and maybe enjoy a mimosa flight with your meal. The lunch and dinner menus change seasonally to include favorites like red trout and pulled pork, but visitors can expect a variety of salads, steaks, burgers and sandwiches year-round.

Address: 1185 Airport Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill

Boasting an extensive selection of wines and mouthwatering dishes inspired by South American cuisine, the 6,500-square-foot Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill appeals to travelers looking for an upscale dining experience. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the dramatic Sedona landscape, and plush seating in the main dining room makes for a truly luxurious experience. If you prefer to dine alfresco, Mariposa’s outdoor patio is perfect for warm Arizona evenings, especially at sunset. Guests must make a reservation in advance and will also want to check the restaurant’s website to ensure compliance with its resort casual dress code.

Address: 700 state Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Cress on Oak Creek

Sitting along the bank of Oak Creek, this swanky establishment is part of the L’Auberge de Sedona hotel, but you don’t need to be a guest of the property to dine here (though you will need a reservation). Arrive for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner at this fine dining establishment to enjoy southern European cuisine, which includes specialties such as pate and steak. In addition to a top-tier menu, Cress on Oak Creek features a large collection of rare and fine wines, many of which are proudly sourced from Arizona’s Verde Valley. Recent visitors compliment the romantic creekside setting and the food, with several stating it is a great place for a celebratory meal.

Address: 301 L’Auberge Lane, Sedona, AZ 86336

Coffee Pot Restaurant

The whole family will find something to love at Sedona’s Coffee Pot Restaurant. As a staple in the community since the 1950s, Coffee Pot is a favorite joint among locals known best for its yummy breakfast menu, which includes classics like omelets, pancakes, huevos rancheros and eggs benedict. Although breakfast is served all day, the restaurant also features a lunch menu with both classic Mexican fare and American-style cuisine. This eatery does not accept reservations, but travelers said the service is efficient and they weren’t left waiting long.

Address: 2050 W. state Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Things to Do in Arizona

— The Best Foodie Cities in the U.S.

— The Best Places to Visit in Arizona

— The Top Lakes in Arizona

— The Best Romantic Getaways in the U.S.

— The Best Carry-on Luggage

— The Top Toiletry Bags

More from U.S. News

21 Top Things to Do in Arizona

15 Top Lakes in Arizona

The 12 Best Sedona Tours

The 13 Best Restaurants in Sedona, Arizona originally appeared on usnews.com