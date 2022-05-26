RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1133 1145½ 1115 1139 —9¼
Sep 1140 1154¼ 1123½ 1147½ —9¼
Dec 1150¼ 1159¾ 1130¾ 1152¾ —10¾
Mar 1152½ 1162 1135¼ 1158¼ —8
May 1133½ 1148 1124¼ 1143¼ —9½
Jul 1090¼ 1094½ 1070¾ 1089¾ —7½
Sep 1055 1064¼ 1043¾ 1063 —6¾
Dec 1042¼ 1053¼ 1032 1048 —9½
Mar 1026¼ 1026¼ 1026¼ 1026¼ —10¼
May 992¼ 992½ 992¼ 992½ —17¼
Jul 945 958¾ 945 958¾ —2¼
Est. sales 37,595. Wed.’s sales 93,644
Wed.’s open int 326,803, up 196
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 762¾ 766¼ 757½ 763 —9¼
Sep 730 735 725¼ 731½ —8¼
Dec 711½ 721¾ 709¼ 717½ —5¾
Mar 715 725¼ 713¼ 721¼ —5¾
May 720¾ 725 713 721¼ —5¼
Jul 712 720¼ 708 716¼ —4½
Sep 654¾ 660¾ 647½ 660¾ —1
Dec 631 639½ 623¼ 637¾
Mar 635½ 645½ 630 645½ +2½
Jul 632 632 632 632 —9¼
Dec 560 563 552½ 563 +1¼
Jul 565 565 565 565 —6
Dec 533 533 530 530 —5¼
Est. sales 106,913. Wed.’s sales 250,858
Wed.’s open int 1,546,062, up 1,177
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 674½ 683¼ 673¾ 682¼ +1½
Sep 621¾ 629½ 621¾ 628¼ +2
Dec 612 615¾ 612 615¾ —1½
Est. sales 87. Wed.’s sales 414
Wed.’s open int 2,953, up 9
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1675¼ 1717½ 1667¼ 1713¾ +32¾
Aug 1615 1651 1608 1649 +28½
Sep 1546 1576½ 1537½ 1574¾ +25½
Nov 1508¾ 1538¼ 1502¼ 1536¼ +23½
Jan 1512¾ 1542 1506½ 1539½ +22¼
Mar 1508 1534 1501½ 1532¼ +20
May 1505½ 1533¼ 1501¾ 1531¾ +19¼
Jul 1506½ 1530¾ 1500¼ 1529¼ +18¼
Nov 1401 1420½ 1400¼ 1418¾ +12
Nov 1323 1325 1322 1322 —9
Est. sales 96,548. Wed.’s sales 154,816
Wed.’s open int 735,375, up 5,475
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 78.94 80.35 78.30 80.14 +1.22
Aug 76.90 78.15 76.25 77.91 +1.01
Sep 75.71 76.90 75.04 76.68 +.99
Oct 74.54 75.91 74.02 75.72 +1.03
Dec 74.25 75.50 73.59 75.29 +1.03
Jan 73.49 74.89 73.03 74.86 +1.22
Mar 72.35 73.79 72.35 73.79 +1.07
May 71.60 72.69 71.60 72.69 +.81
Jul 71.04 72.16 71.04 72.16 +1.07
Oct 68.48 68.48 68.14 68.14
Dec 67.91 68.92 67.91 68.92 +1.01
Est. sales 35,429. Wed.’s sales 94,727
Wed.’s open int 372,772, up 65
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 423.90 429.40 421.00 428.50 +4.30
Aug 418.60 423.40 415.50 422.70 +3.80
Sep 412.30 416.90 409.80 416.70 +3.80
Oct 406.00 410.20 403.60 410.10 +3.80
Dec 406.30 411.40 404.50 411.10 +3.80
Jan 404.80 409.60 403.10 409.40 +3.30
Mar 400.70 405.80 399.60 405.80 +3.00
May 401.50 404.30 398.00 404.30 +2.80
Jul 398.30 402.80 398.30 402.40 +1.00
Dec 381.40 381.50 380.40 380.80 —.60
Est. sales 23,909. Wed.’s sales 62,507
Wed.’s open int 359,794

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up