Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 15179.36 – .51 – .67 – 11.24

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2098.93 – 1.87 – 2.84 – 14.52

Emerging Markets 354.85 – .81 – 2.34 – 18.09

Equity Income Fund 16962.65 – .14 + .82 – 4.89

GNMA 713.19 – .69 – 1.28 – 8.32

General Municipal Debt 1376.60 – .28 – .93 – 10.49

Gold Fund 376.91 – 1.53 – 2.53 + 1.94

High Current Yield 2392.22 – .78 – 1.33 – 8.22

High Yield Municipal 660.92 – .24 – .99 – 11.33

International Fund 2123.58 – .69 – 1.81 – 15.82

Science and Technology Fund 4244.66 – 1.00 – 1.55 – 25.82

Short Investment Grade 377.14 + .07 + .05 – 3.25

Short Municipal 187.63 – .09 – .20 – 2.86

US Government 669.42 + 1.25 + .40 – 7.81

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

