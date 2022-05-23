RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 15060.43 + 1.13 + .27 – 11.93

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.24 – .63 – .19 – 12.91

Emerging Markets 355.45 + .38 + 2.33 – 17.95

Equity Income Fund 16607.50 + 1.56 – .63 – 6.89

GNMA 726.54 – .23 + .08 – 6.60

General Municipal Debt 1365.85 + .59 + .44 – 11.18

Gold Fund 358.54 + .63 + 3.98 – 3.03

High Current Yield 2349.34 – .06 – .69 – 9.87

High Yield Municipal 650.59 + .42 + .18 – 12.71

International Fund 2145.04 + 1.06 + 2.26 – 14.97

Science and Technology Fund 4052.59 + 1.33 + .55 – 29.18

Short Investment Grade 376.25 – .14 – .21 – 3.48

Short Municipal 187.72 + .02 + .08 – 2.81

US Government 665.84 – .44 + .02 – 8.30

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up