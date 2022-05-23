Balanced Fund 15060.43 + 1.13 + .27 – 11.93 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.24 – .63 – .19 – 12.91 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15060.43 + 1.13 + .27 – 11.93

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.24 – .63 – .19 – 12.91

Emerging Markets 355.45 + .38 + 2.33 – 17.95

Equity Income Fund 16607.50 + 1.56 – .63 – 6.89

GNMA 726.54 – .23 + .08 – 6.60

General Municipal Debt 1365.85 + .59 + .44 – 11.18

Gold Fund 358.54 + .63 + 3.98 – 3.03

High Current Yield 2349.34 – .06 – .69 – 9.87

High Yield Municipal 650.59 + .42 + .18 – 12.71

International Fund 2145.04 + 1.06 + 2.26 – 14.97

Science and Technology Fund 4052.59 + 1.33 + .55 – 29.18

Short Investment Grade 376.25 – .14 – .21 – 3.48

Short Municipal 187.72 + .02 + .08 – 2.81

US Government 665.84 – .44 + .02 – 8.30

