Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 6:43 PM

Balanced Fund 14888.75 + .16 – .93 – 12.93

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2151.77 + .43 + .58 – 12.36

Emerging Markets 354.48 + 1.09 + 1.81 – 18.18

Equity Income Fund 16346.51 + .22 – 1.99 – 8.35

GNMA 727.51 + .12 + .51 – 6.48

General Municipal Debt 1359.84 + .47 – .16 – 11.58

Gold Fund 356.29 + .26 + 4.13 – 3.63

High Current Yield 2346.52 – .05 – .86 – 9.98

High Yield Municipal 649.26 + .57 – .23 – 12.89

International Fund 2122.65 + .69 + 1.32 – 15.86

Science and Technology Fund 3999.47 + .19 – 2.60 – 30.11

Short Investment Grade 376.64 + .03 – .05 – 3.37

Short Municipal 187.58 + .01 – 2.88

US Government 668.50 + .31 + .66 – 7.94

