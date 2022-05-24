RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 11:01 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 8 cents at $11.8125 a bushel; May corn lost 8.50 cents at $7.7575 a bushel; Jul. oats advanced 25.25 cents at $6.6275 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 8 cents at $16.8225 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.13 cents at $1.3280 a pound; May. feeder cattle was up .58 cent at $1.5425 a pound; May lean hogs was off .20 cent ats $1.0965 a pound.

