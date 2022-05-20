RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland: Russia suspending gas | Is Russia weaponizing food? | Ukraine repels attack in east | Surviving when home is blasted
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 11:04 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 41.75 cents at $11.7050 a bushel; May corn was fell 11 cents at $7.7650 a bushel; Jul. oats lost 16.25 cents at $6.07 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 15 cents at $17.0575 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .45 cent at $1.3207 a pound; May. feeder cattle fell .90 cent at $1.5467 a pound; May lean hogs was up .35 cent ats $1.0602 a pound.

