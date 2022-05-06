RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Grains mostly lower. Livestock lower

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 11:06 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May advanced 30.25 cents at $11.1475 a bushel; May corn was off 3.25s cent at $7.9350 a bushel; May oats fell 11.25 cents at $6.6475 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 65.50 cents at $16.2650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost .98 cent at $1.3387 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .65 cent at $1.6045 a pound; May lean hogs was off .15 cent at $1.0245 a pound.

