Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. advanced 30 cents at $12.7750 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 8.75 cents at $8.0075 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 14.25 cents at $6.5375 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 21.50 cents at $16.78 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .17 cent at $1.33 a pound; May feeder cattle was fell .23 cent at $1.5717 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs rose 1.33 cents at $1.0515 a pound.

