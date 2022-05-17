RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Jul. advanced 30 cents at $12.7750 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 8.75 cents at $8.0075 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 14.25 cents at $6.5375 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 21.50 cents at $16.78 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .17 cent at $1.33 a pound; May feeder cattle was fell .23 cent at $1.5717 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs rose 1.33 cents at $1.0515 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up