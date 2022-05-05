Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 3:40 PM

Wheat for May advanced 30 cents at $10.96 a bushel; May corn was up 5.25 cents at $8.0375 bushel, May oats lost 19.25 cents at $6.8950 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 8.75 cents at $16.7850 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle off 1.05 cents at $1.3377 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.93 cents $1.6032 a pound; while May lean hogs was up .20 cents at $1.0280 a pound.

