Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 3:42 PM

Wheat for May was advanced 32.25 cents at $10.66 a bushel; May corn was off 2.25 cents at $7.9850 bushel, May oats was up 6.25 cents at $7.0875 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 10.75 cents at $16.6975 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .50 cent at $1.3482 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .15 cent $1.6225 a pound; while May lean hogs rose 2.83 cents at $1.0260 a pound.

