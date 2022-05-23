RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 3:43 PM

Wheat for Jul. advanced 21.25 cents at $11.90 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 7.50 cents at $7.8625 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 17 cents $6.2975 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 18.25 cents at $16.87 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.3277 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.50 cents at $1.5345 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs gained 1.50 cents at $1.1037 a pound.

