Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 11:17 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 14.75 cents at $11.39 a bushel; May corn was up 3.25 cents at $7.63 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 15.50 cents at $6.8225 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 43.50 cents at 17.1375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were er on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1 cent at $1.3210 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.5447 a pound; May lean hogs lost 1.70 cents at $1.0867 a pound.

